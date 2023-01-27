Marvel Snap Jubilee deck guide (and counters) | X best Jubilee decks in Marvel Snap

Typically, cards with a higher cost have higher stats in card games—but this isn’t always the case in Marvel Snap. To make up for this, these cards tend to have game-changing abilities, like Jubilee.

Jubilee is a four-cost, one-Power card in Marvel Snap with an ability that reads as: “On Reveal: Play a card from your deck at this location.” This effect has some variance associated with it, but in most cases, Jubilee can get you a large card in play fairly early on. The effect is strong enough to build a deck around it: here are the best Jubilee decks in Marvel Snap.

Jubilee Lockdown Pull

Since Jubilee’s ability relies on pulling something significant from your deck, filling it with high-cost cards will increase your chances of hitting the jackpot as early as turn four. One strategy you can incorporate into a deck like this is the lockdown engine to shut down locations and set up for a potentially devastating late-game finish.

To do so, use Storm to flood a location when you play it—meaning the next turn will be the last time players can put cards there. You can combine it with Jessica Jones, which gains plus four Power if you don’t play a card in the location where you played it during the next turn. Warpath is also another great option since it also gains four Power if you do not have any other cards in the location where you play it.

Cards like Domino and America Chavez can increase the consistency of Jubilee’s ability. You will be guaranteed to draw the former by turn two, while the latter will be drawn on turn six. Sunspot is another offensive option for the deck thanks to its ability to gain Power equal to your unspent Energy every turn. Also, it is a one-cost card, meaning you can play it and gain Power as early as turn one.

As for the high-cost cards Jubilee can pull from your deck, you can include Aero, which moves all of the cards your opponent’s played in its same location during the same turn you placed it, Spider-Woman, which afflicts all enemy cards with -1 Power on the same location where you put it, Odin, which triggers the On Reveal abilities of the cards in the location where you played it, and the six-cost, 20-Power card The Infinaut, which can be an instant game-changer when played.

The key to using this deck is to fully maximize the lockdown capability of Storm combined with Jessica Jones or Warpath to secure one location. Jubilee can then provide an instant power boost elsewhere since your deck is filled with high-Power cards.

Jubilee/Sunspot Massive Pull

This variant of the Jubilee deck relies more on her late-game potential. You have even more high-cost cards in this version. Sunspot will be your main offensive option here since you will likely float Energy in the early-to-mid stage of the game. You can put Okoye in the deck to boost the Power of your remaining cards, as well as Armor, which can protect your cards from being destroyed in the field. Captain America can also be added to boost all of the cards in the same location where you played it by one Power.

You have many options for your late-game cards that serve as potential targets for Jubilee’s skill: you can put in Jessica Jones, White Queen, which adds a copy of the highest cost card in your opponent’s hand to your hand, Leech, which removes the abilities of the cards in your opponent’s hand, Spider-Woman, The Infinaut, Odin, and Hulk, which is a six-cost, 12-Power card.

The key to using this deck is to make the most out of Sunspot’s ability while setting up your late game. Jubilee has a higher chance of drawing a high-powered unit with the number of late-game finishers you have in the deck. Then, you can finish the game by playing mindfully of your opponent’s strategy.

Jubilee deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Jubilee deck, along with their effects:

Sunspot – At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent energy.

Jessica Jones – On Reveal: If you don’t play a card here next turn, +4 Power.

Spider-Woman – On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Odin – On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.

The Infinaut – If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.

How to counter Jubilee decks

Since Jubilee has an On Reveal ability, Cosmo can directly counter its effect. Its ability reads as: “Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.” Cosmo can instantly make Jubilee a plain vanilla card if your opponent plays it in the same location at the right time.

Lockdown decks can prevent a unit from being played in a specific location. This includes cards like Professor X, Spider-Man, and Storm. Decks that focus on boosting the power of the units in the field can also be hard for a Jubilee deck to face, especially the Death and Patriot decks which are more consistent in having boosted units in the field.