Marvel Snap Dracula deck guide and counters

Marvel Snap is a strategic and fast-paced card battler filled with your favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. In Marvel Snap, you have three minutes to play your cards and, hopefully, win. Even though there are many cards and deck variations for you to choose from, one card you may want to consider adding to your deck is Dracula.

Dracula is a four-cost, zero-Power card where at the end of the game, you discard a card from your hand, and Dracula gains its Power. Because of Dracula’s ability, a few cards synergize well with it.

So, what are the best Dracula decks, and how can you counter them?

Three best Dracula decks in Marvel Snap

It’s important to note that the card chosen to be discarded by Dracula is selected randomly from your hand, meaning you may not discard the card you were hoping for. So, Dracula could gain Power from a higher-Power card or a low-Power card. To maximize your chance of winning, you must stack your deck favorably.

Some of the best Dracula decks contain several high-Power cards, or cards that allow you to discard cards, which will help to stack the odds in your favor by ensuring that only high-Power cards remain in your hand.

If you’d like to try a Dracula deck, these are some of the best ones you can utilize in Marvel Snap.

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One consists of the cards Blade, Morbius, Swarm, Colleen Wing, Zabu, Lady Sif, Dracula, Wong, Absorbing Man, Hell Cow, Apocalypse, and America Chavez. The aim of this deck is for Dracula to gain Apocalypse’s Power.

This is because Apocalypse has a unique ability where when you discard the card from your hand, you can put it back with +4 Power. So, by using the abilities of Blade or Hell Cow, you can discard cards On Reveal. By playing these cards and discarding Apocalypse, you can put it back in your hand with even more Power. Or you can discard cards from your hand to increase the chances of Dracula selecting and discarding Apocalypse.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two consists of Quicksilver, Domino, Lockjaw, Dracula, Jubilee, Aero, Black Bolt, Abomination, America Chavez, Hulk, The Infinaut, and Death. Some of the Ongoing and On Reveal abilities include moving enemy cards to a particular location, and your enemy must discard the lowest-cost card in their hand.

What’s great about this deck is that you have several high-Power cards, so you have a higher chance of pulling one of them for Dracula to select and discard.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three consists of Sunspot, Iceman, Blade, Morbius, Swarm, Lady Sift, Sword Master, Black Cat, Dracula, Ghost Rider, Apocalypse, and The Infinaut. Like the first deck, this one focuses heavily on the On Reveal abilities that allow a card to be discarded.

You’ll want to play cards like Blade, Lady Sif, or Sword Master and discard Apocalypse so that it can return to your hand with +4 Power. Or you can use them to remove cards from your hand to increase your chances of Dracula discarding Apocalypse or The Infinaut.

How to counter Dracula decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, a few cards can counter Dracula decks. Some of these cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Leader, and Spider-Woman. As Dracula’s ability isn’t On Reveal or Ongoing, you may have to target the other cards in a Dracula deck. This is to ensure Apocalypse cannot get the +4 Power boost and to stop Dracula from gaining a higher-level card.

To block some of the On Reveal ability cards in a Dracula deck, you can use Cosmo, which stops On Reveal abilities. Hobgoblin is excellent if you want to add negative eight Power level to a location, which can be game-changing if Dracula gains the Power of high-Power cards like Apocalypse or Death.

Spider-Woman is helpful for the same reason, as On Reveal you will afflict all enemy cards in that location with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s total Power.

Leader can also be beneficial in certain situations against Dracula. On Reveal, you copy all cards your opponent played in the turn and play them on your side, which might give you a much-needed Power boost and help you win the game.

If you’re looking to try a Dracula deck or counter one, these are the three best Dracula decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.