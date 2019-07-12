What are the major differences between Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield?

Pokémon Sword and Shield are the first core RPG games from Game Freak and The Pokémon Company coming to a console. Both titles are set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.

As we get closer to the release date, it might be hard for fans to decide which version to purchase. After all, just like previous Pokémon games, certain story elements, creatures, and other features are exclusive to each version to entice players to buy both of them.

But what exactly is different about both games? And which should you get? We’ve listed some of the major differences for each game below to help make your decision a little bit easier.

Version-exclusive Pokémon

Image via Nintendo

Just like previous core RPG titles, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have version-specific Pokémon. This means you’ll only be able to capture certain creatures in one specific version of the game. This encourages trading with other players as you try to complete your Pokédex.

At time of writing, these are the Pokémon that are exclusive to both games:

Pokémon Sword

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Koomo-o

Zacian

Pokémon Shield

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Zamazenta

Version-specific gym leaders

For the first time in the series’ history, Pokémon Sword and Shield will have different gym leaders in the same locations of the story. This isn’t a simple swap of characters, either, like in Pokémon Black and White. This time, the type of gym and its theme will both change.

These version-exclusive gyms and gym leaders include:

Pokémon Sword

Bea – Fighting-type gym

Pokémon Shield

Allister – Ghost-type gym

This article will be updated as more version-exclusive features are revealed.