Lost Frequencies will perform at PUBG Mobile’s 3rd Anniversary Party

PUBG Mobile announced today its second guest for the game’s third anniversary celebration party. Belgian DJ Felix De Laet, popularly known by his stage name Lost Frequencies, will be performing at the event.

The battle royale will be hosting its third anniversary party in the game’s lobby and esports center on March 21. Swedish DJ Alesso will also host a live DJ set to mark the occasion.

Besides the performance, players can listen to some of Lost Frequencies’ music in-game right now. In the tweet announcing the collaboration, PUBG Mobile asked fans to stay tuned for a new single. It seems that just like Alesso, Lost Frequencies could also be debuting a new single in PUBG Mobile.

Other than Alesso and Lost Frequencies, at least one more unrevealed guest will be joining the celebrations.

While PUBG Mobile has invited all players to the third anniversary party, exact details haven’t been unveiled. It seems that players will have to wait until March 21 to be surprised.

PUBG Mobile’s ongoing season 18 has been themed around the game’s third anniversary. It contains a lot of musical-themed features to celebrate three years of the game’s release. This includes PUBG Mobile tunes, musical games in the cheer park, and the Hundred Rhythms mode.