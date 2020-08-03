Loops Esports win league stage of PMWL West season zero

Loops Esports placed first in league stage of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero today. The Brazilian team has pocketed $50,000 with this victory.

Loops Esports dominated the Western PMWL. Even though the team was penalized 44 points last week because of deliberately not engaging with Team Queso, Loops still managed to accumulate a staggering 544 points. They are 77 points ahead of second-placed Wildcard Gaming.

Cloud9 were the only team in contention for removing Loops from the top of the rankings table before the final Super Weekend. The team, however, failed to qualify for this Super Weekend and missed out on 15 matches. Still, they placed sixth. They will be analyzing what went wrong for them in the weekdays’ play of the third week before the finals from Aug. 6 to 9.

Wildcard Gaming, the fifth seeds from the Americas, came in second and will receive $25,000. The team got four chicken dinners along with 189 kills.

Here are the overall standings for the league play of the PMWL West season zero. The top 16 teams will compete in the finals on Aug. 6 to 9.

Screengrab via Tencent

The PMWL West will return on Aug. 6 at 2pm CT for the finals.