Logitech G and shroud unveil G303 Shroud Edition

Logitech G has unveiled the new G303 Shroud Edition, a custom-designed version of the shroud’s favorite mouse.

The new G303 mouse was designed in collaboration with shroud and features a unique shape that matches his hand placement and preferred playstyle. Along with the redesigned body are new locations for the mouse’s five buttons, grip, and switch placement. Its body has translucent sides and weighs in at 75 grams.

The new all-black mouse will also feature Logitech G’s proprietary HERO 25K sensor. Logitech G claims the sensor achieves sub-micron accuracy, which can track movement at less than a millionth of a meter. Battery life will last around 145 hours of constant motion.

Logitech G and shroud also gave the new G303 Lightspeed capability, Logitech G’s ultra-low latency wireless technology. Lightspeed can transfer data with a response time of one millisecond. G303 Shroud Edition also features markings approximately where shroud places his fingers during gameplay.

“Getting the opportunity to design a mouse with Logitech was a dream come true. The G303 is my favorite mouse of all time, and using that as the design inspiration, we made my perfect mouse,” said shroud in a press release. “Collaborating with Logitech G was an amazing experience, and I’m really proud of the final product. I’m excited to bring this to all my fans.”

This collaboration follows 2020’s branded product line for Logitech G’s peripherals and shroud becoming a Logitech G brand ambassador.

Shroud and G303 fans won’t have to wait long for the new wireless version of the mouse. The G303 Shroud Edition will be available for $129.99 starting Nov. 16.