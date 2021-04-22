Logitech begins roll out of carbon transparency packaging

Logitech is making good on its June 2020 promise to include carbon transparency labels on its packaging. This initiative marks an industry-first push toward carbon transparency.

Carbon transparency is a practice being adopted by many companies in a wide range of industries. While brands like Razer have stepped up the plate to pledge carbon neutrality within the gaming peripheral industry, Logitech is the first to push its carbon transparency labeling to market.

Photo via Logitech

Logitech outlined how to interpret the labels in an official blog post. The number prominently displayed on the packaging indicates the product’s full-cycle carbon impact, according to the post. Logitech measures the carbon impact of a product in kilograms of carbon dioxide over a two-year period. The company highlighted the G Pro Wireless as having the carbon footprint equivalent of a gallon of gasoline.

Along with this announcement, Logitech is offering to share its newfound expertise with others in and out of the gaming peripheral industry. Logitech also worked with independent organizations like DEKRA to verify and certify its carbon transparency data and practices.

The new labels will be applied to seven Logitech G products, appearing first on the G Pro Wireless. Other products releasing with carbon transparency labels this year include the G213 keyboard, G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse, G502 gaming mouse, G102 LightSync gaming mouse, G304 Lightspeed gaming mouse, and G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse.

Fighting climate change has become a new focus of the gaming peripheral industry over the past couple of years. Logitech and Razer are at the forefront of the push toward making gaming a greener and more sustainable industry. For Logitech, the G Pro Wireless carbon transparency packaging release looks to be the beginning of a new and intensive effort.

For more information on Logitech’s sustainability initiatives, visit the company’s website.