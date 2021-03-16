Logitech adds G502 wired gaming mouse, Pro TKL keyboard to K/DA collection at launch

After a six-month wait, the Logitech x K/DA collection is finally here—and it’s dropping with a bit more than initially promised.

Logitech teased its collaboration with Riot Games’ K-pop group in October 2020 and fans have been clamoring for a release date since then. But now, the wait is over and fans are getting an additional two previously unannounced additions to the lineup.

The G502 HERO wired gaming mouse and the Pro TKL keyboard are receiving the K/DA treatment alongside several other Logitech staples. Logitech’s G502 was one of the first mice to receive the HERO 25K sensor, while the Pro TKL found favor among esports organizations like G2 and TSM.

Each product in the collection features a co-designed K/DA-themed colorway, with some items pulling off their new look better than others. The blue, white, and black color scheme allows most items to blend into any setup, though a few take a louder approach.

Photo via Colton Deck Photo via Colton Deck

Being two of Logitech’s most popular products sets the K/DA iterations of the G502 and Pro TKL up for success alongside the rest of the collection. The G502 and the Pro TKL round out the K/DA collaboration as two of the more premium products available in the collection. For those who missed the initial announcement, the K/DA collection also includes the G333 earbuds, G733 headset, G305 mouse, and G840 XL mouse pad.

The Logitech x K/DA collection is available now. Fans and prospective buyers can find more information here.

