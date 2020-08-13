Logic partners with G Fuel

Logic is making moves as he continues his transition from rapper to streamer and content creator. The 30-year-old announced a new partnership with gaming energy formula company G Fuel today.

The musician has worked with the company in the past, releasing a shaker cup in 2016. But this new partnership looks like it’ll be for more than just a single product.

Officially partnered with @GFuelEnergy! Excited to show you what we have coming.



Join the wave https://t.co/SuvxiGd3K4 pic.twitter.com/OXZMavHNXZ — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) August 13, 2020

In a teaser video posted by Logic on Twitter, he showed off a new, revamped version of his old shaker that will likely be made available soon along with his official partner link. And with how G Fuel partnerships at this level usually work, there could be a Logic-inspired flavor dropping in the company’s online store, too.

As of now, the only Logic-themed product on the website is a starter kit caller “The Bay,” which is a generic shaker paired with several of Logic’s top G Fuel flavor packets.

Logic officially retired from full-time music production after the release of his album No Pressure on July 24, announcing he had plans to become a streamer and content creator after signing a seven-figure exclusivity deal with Twitch.

In his first big stream on Twitch, Logic hosted a launch party for his new album that peaked at around 100,000 viewers, averaging 81,000 for the two and a half hour broadcast. Logic gained more than 11,000 subscribers and 200,000 followers during his full-time debut, according to Streamlabs.