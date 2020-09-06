LittleGroot Eufrosine win PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Ladies Finals

The Thai team was the most aggressive one in the competition.

LittleGroot Eufrosine emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia Ladies Battle today. The tournament featured sixteen all-female teams from six SEA countries.

The teams played four matches on Sept. 5 and 6 to decide the overall rankings. The matches were played on all four maps of PUBG Mobile, namely Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar.

While LittleGroot Eufrosine couldn’t manage a single chicken dinner, their aggressiveness earned the team the victory today. The Thai squad accumulated 30 kills in four matches, far ahead of any other team in the leaderboards. This propelled them to 58 total points in the leaderboards, just three ahead of second-placed Aerowolf Zoo.

Waisu Hera came in third place with 50 total points. The team got two chicken dinners and 33 placement points. Their lack of kills made them finish in third place. The Malaysian team could only manage 17 kills in the four matches.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL SEA Ladies Battle:

Teams Placement points Kills Total points LittleGroot Eufrosine 28 30 58 Aerowolf Zoo 31 24 55 Waisu Hera 33 17 50 Belletron Ace 23 24 47 Alter Ego Dione 29 17 46 The Infinity Ladies 28 17 45 Pops Esports 22 14 36 Queen Bees 22 13 35 LivingGerm Lady 11 Eight 19 Kill or Die Girl Three 12 15 Boom Siren Five Nine 14 KOG Angel Six Six 12 VOC Esport One Nine 10 That’s My Girls TH Five Two Seven Rapid Gunz Fiesty Ladies Zero Five Five Team Burmese One Two Three

The tournament was the first international all-female PUBG Mobile esports event that featured open qualifiers.