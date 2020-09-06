LittleGroot Eufrosine win PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Ladies Finals

The Thai team was the most aggressive one in the competition.

Image via Tencent

LittleGroot Eufrosine emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia Ladies Battle today. The tournament featured sixteen all-female teams from six SEA countries.

The teams played four matches on Sept. 5 and 6 to decide the overall rankings. The matches were played on all four maps of PUBG Mobile, namely Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar.

While LittleGroot Eufrosine couldn’t manage a single chicken dinner, their aggressiveness earned the team the victory today. The Thai squad accumulated 30 kills in four matches, far ahead of any other team in the leaderboards. This propelled them to 58 total points in the leaderboards, just three ahead of second-placed Aerowolf Zoo.

Waisu Hera came in third place with 50 total points. The team got two chicken dinners and 33 placement points. Their lack of kills made them finish in third place. The Malaysian team could only manage 17 kills in the four matches.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL SEA Ladies Battle:

TeamsPlacement pointsKillsTotal points
LittleGroot Eufrosine283058
Aerowolf Zoo312455
Waisu Hera331750
Belletron Ace232447
Alter Ego Dione291746
The Infinity Ladies281745
Pops Esports221436
Queen Bees221335
LivingGerm Lady11Eight19
Kill or Die GirlThree1215
Boom SirenFiveNine14
KOG AngelSixSix12
VOC EsportOneNine10
That’s My Girls THFiveTwoSeven
Rapid Gunz Fiesty LadiesZeroFiveFive
Team BurmeseOneTwoThree

The tournament was the first international all-female PUBG Mobile esports event that featured open qualifiers.