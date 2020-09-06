LittleGroot Eufrosine win PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Ladies Finals

LittleGroot Eufrosine emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia Ladies Battle today. The tournament featured sixteen all-female teams from six SEA countries.
The teams played four matches on Sept. 5 and 6 to decide the overall rankings. The matches were played on all four maps of PUBG Mobile, namely Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar.
While LittleGroot Eufrosine couldn’t manage a single chicken dinner, their aggressiveness earned the team the victory today. The Thai squad accumulated 30 kills in four matches, far ahead of any other team in the leaderboards. This propelled them to 58 total points in the leaderboards, just three ahead of second-placed Aerowolf Zoo.
Waisu Hera came in third place with 50 total points. The team got two chicken dinners and 33 placement points. Their lack of kills made them finish in third place. The Malaysian team could only manage 17 kills in the four matches.
Here are the overall standings of the PMPL SEA Ladies Battle:
|Teams
|Placement points
|Kills
|Total points
|LittleGroot Eufrosine
|28
|30
|58
|Aerowolf Zoo
|31
|24
|55
|Waisu Hera
|33
|17
|50
|Belletron Ace
|23
|24
|47
|Alter Ego Dione
|29
|17
|46
|The Infinity Ladies
|28
|17
|45
|Pops Esports
|22
|14
|36
|Queen Bees
|22
|13
|35
|LivingGerm Lady
|11
|Eight
|19
|Kill or Die Girl
|Three
|12
|15
|Boom Siren
|Five
|Nine
|14
|KOG Angel
|Six
|Six
|12
|VOC Esport
|One
|Nine
|10
|That’s My Girls TH
|Five
|Two
|Seven
|Rapid Gunz Fiesty Ladies
|Zero
|Five
|Five
|Team Burmese
|One
|Two
|Three
The tournament was the first international all-female PUBG Mobile esports event that featured open qualifiers.