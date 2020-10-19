Official Little Legends artist transforms them into Pokémon

Wild Pokémon live in tall grass. Wild Little Legends live in… tall boards?

Katherine Fortune, an illustrator of Little Legends for Riot Games, reimagined six Little Legends–Choncc, Hauntling, Squinx, Flutterbug, Hushtail, and Nixie–into inhabitants of the vast Pokémon world, and they are adorable.

Each comes with lovable artwork inspired by the Pokémon art style, along with typings and a short description akin to a Pokédex entry.

Little Legends reimagined as Pokemon! I have been doing a lot of highly rendered art in my free time and I wanted to whip up something a little more simple and fun. I hope you guys like these reimaged Little Legends! #ArtofLegends #tft pic.twitter.com/ysWKao9HCK — Fortune K. (@Misfortuneee) October 19, 2020

Choncc is introduced as a fitting Runeterran variation of Snorlax, retaining its base form cotton candy color. Considering how many of his variations are influenced by League of Legends‘ various drakes, it’s little wonder that it gains a Dragon typing.

Hauntling must have gotten a few skins unlocks due to its prominent horns, Its manic grin is toned down a little for its Pokémon version. Squink holds untold universes within itself, and its little surprise that he weighs in at 2,000 pounds, exceeding even Choncc.

Little Legends reimagined as Pokemon pt2! I am not the best at the Pokemon art style but I was pretty happy with how these turned out, Flutterbug looks so good! 😱 #ArtofLegends #tft pic.twitter.com/3NJRbyy1uM — Fortune K. (@Misfortuneee) October 19, 2020

Flutterbug, like Choncc, becomes Ninjask’s runeterra form. It loses some of its distinctive red markings, but its Void purple shade is perhaps the best indicator that the buggy Voidborn is not to be trifled with.

Hushtail becomes an Eevolution, requiring the poor creature to faint vs. a Ghost-type. Eidoleon makes up for it by becoming a Ghost-type itself, with the Little Legend’s three tails referenced at the tip of its tail.

Finally, Nixie retains much of its curious nature, including their tendency to play pranks on human beings. Seems like even as Pokémon, they can’t change their spots.