Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet says TF Blade’s behavior doesn’t reflect the team’s values

Team Liquid’s CEO Steve “LiQuiD112” Arhancet addressed the situation around popular League of Legends streamer Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni today. TF Blade was recently banned from Twitch for a second time after he insulted several players on stream on Turkish servers, calling them various things like “dog.”

TF Blade actually revealed the reason for the ban on social media, saying that he “behaved this way because [he] was on a time pressure of achieving [his] goal of getting rank one” in the region, but he was constantly getting trolls and toxic players in his games. This, along with his frustration with a lack of help from Riot Games’ support system, caused him to use some choice words on stream toward his teammates.

Steve Arhancet on Twitter I’ve reviewed @TFBlade’s recent actions and his use of derogatory language generalizing Turkish players. This behavior does not reflect the values TL upholds and expects from our players. We’ll be deciding the next course of action with TFBlade over the days to come.

Even though TF Blade apologized for his actions, the damage has already been done and it doesn’t seem like Liquid’s CEO will be taking these words lightly. After reviewing TF Blade’s situation, Arhancet says that the team will be “deciding the next course of action with TF Blade over the days to come.”

This statement has now brought TF Blade’s future with the organization into question. Arhancet could choose to completely drop the streamer from the team if he believes that the behavior shown is deemed worthy of such action. A few people did jump to the streamer’s aide, though, including SK Gaming Prime’s head coach Ram “Brokenshard” Djemal.

Ram Djemal on Twitter @LiQuiD112 @tfblade Totally agree with your response to this but I hope you take into consideration the amount of harassment and punishment he was recieving from the community with little to no help from responsible parties. He was wrong to do it but I feel for him.

A decision on TF Blade’s status as a Liquid streamer should be made in the coming days.