Limited beta for Pokémon TCG Live coming for Canadian players later this month

The Pokémon TCG is about to become much more accessible for all players.

The Pokémon Trading Card game is coming soon to mobile devices and with a massive overhaul for PC. Canadian fans will have the opportunity to enroll in both of these new card-collecting experiences before other players get the chance.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the replacement for Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, will begin a beta testing period in Canada on Feb. 22. Players who register for the beta will have the opportunity to play the newest TCG set, Sword and Shield: Brilliant Stars, prior to its official release around the world.

In a press release, The Pokémon Company described Pokémon TCG Live as “a new online game that allows players to enjoy the Pokémon Trading Card Game in an updated digital format.” This new title won’t be replacing the traditional physical card game. Instead, it will act as an alternative for fans interested to play free of charge, without any in-game purchases. Code cards in physical booster packs will also be returning, allowing players to simultaneously grow their real-life and in-game decks.

The title is expected to include many of the features that were present within Pokémon TCG Online, including battling with friends and building decks. The press release also mentioned that a new daily quests feature will allow all players, regardless of skill level, to receive rewards for their efforts. Players of either the mobile or PC version of this game will be able to partake in cross-play and likely cross-progression akin to the recently released Pokémon UNITE.

Pokémon TCG Live will be available for Canadian players to try on both platforms in a closed beta starting Feb. 22. This new TCG experience is expected to release on PC and mobile devices internationally later this year.