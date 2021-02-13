Lilypichu’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Twitch streamer Lilypichu is one of the more popular members of the content creation group Offline TV. Known for her variety streaming, Lily has averaged more than 11,000 viewers on Twitch in the past year with just over 1,000 hours of airtime.

Additionally, her time in IRL subcategories like Just Chatting and Art show that Lilypichu is truly a versatile content creator.

Along with her NZXT custom build PC, Lily has peripherals that differ slightly from what the typical high-profile streamer uses. Here’s some of the equipment she has that’s worth taking a look at.

…Michael upgraded my setup while I was out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/WT46eZ0tgk — lily (@LilyPichu) September 2, 2020

Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire Surge

Known for their headsets, HyperX also makes mice, and while it might not have the same flashiness of other mouse brands, it fits the price range well.

With a Pixart 3389 Sensor, the Pulsefire can get up to 16,000 DPI, and it’s Omron switches are advertised to be good for 50 million clicks. Additionally, the mouse comes with two extra buttons on the thumb side of the mouse, giving it six in total, and it’s rounded out with programmable RGB that makes your setup customizable.

Keyboard: Custom commission from Taeha Types

This is easily the flashiest part of LilyPichu’s setup. Her one-of-a-kind keyboard was commissioned by custom keyboard maker Taeha Types, who also made Tfue’s expensive keyboard.

The Rose Gold Kyuu piece has Nolives Switches and Cherry Sakura Keycaps, and can be found on the Taeha Types website. According to the page, her keyboard was made after Scarra, a fellow Offline TV member, “loved his personal commission so much, he wanted to get one made for Lily.”

Headset: Sennheiser HD 599 SE

These around-ear headphones by Sennheiser aren’t nearly as expensive as some of the brands models, but they’ll give you the comfort you need for streaming sessions weighing just 250 grams.

Sennheiser has a wide range of headsets, and some of them will cost you more than $1,000 easily, but the pair Lily has will allow you to get the quality you’re probably looking for without breaking the bank.

Microphone: Neumann TLM 103/Shure SM7B

Lily’s microphone setup changes occasionally. While her Twitch chat commands say that she has a Neumann TLM 103, she also uses the highly popular Shure SM7B like many other streamers.

If you want to use either of these microphones for streaming, you will need to get your hands on a mixer, like a GoXLR, so that you can adapt the XLR input of the microphone for your computer.

The Neumann TLM 103 is one of the more expensive options on the market in terms of cardioid condenser microphones due to its “transformless circuitry.”

If you’re looking for the less expensive alternative, Shure’s SM7B is used by a large number of other streamers as well and is one of the most highly-reviewed options in terms of XLR mics.