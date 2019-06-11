Lil Yachty kills teammate by accident during Rainbox Six: Siege E3 stream

Hip-hop artist and part-time Twitch streamer Lil Yachty committed an act of friendly fire during a Twitch Rivals stream of Rainbox Six: Siege at E3 today.

The “1 Night” and “Peek A Boo” artist was leading Team Lil Yachty against Team T-Pain during a match of Siege. Yachty was posted up in the corner of Fireplace Hall on Kafe when one of his teammates slowly walked into the room.

Yachty quickly spun to his left and gunned the player down, not realizing he had just committed one of gaming’s oldest sins.

Lil Yachty Kills His Teammates Clip of lilyachty Playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Clipped by ShakoTheWacko

You can faintly hear a voice in Yachty’s headset yelling, “Friendly!” and a group of people yelling off-camera.

“What? What happened!?” he said as the response grew louder and louder.

“That’s a-…oh shit!” Yachty yelled when he realized what he had done. “Oh, my bad! I ain’t…I ain’t know that. You can’t walk in on me like that!”

Just seconds later, Yachty was taken out of the action by an actual enemy.

Considering the evidence available—not to mention the in-person witnesses who had to be traumatized by Yachty’s behavior—we will have to see if Ubisoft Montreal takes action against such blatant griefing.