Which Pokémon TCG Promo cards are legal in the 2020 format?

All of them can’t be used.

Unlike booster boxes or individual cards, Promo cards in the Pokémon Trading Card Game are given out at certain events or with special sale items.

Although they’re collectible items, some of these cards are allowed for use in the 2020 format.

Only cards that were released after a certain period of time can be used. Certain Promo cards, though, can only be used after a particular date, which is usually a few weeks to a month after they were given away at events. This includes the following cards:

CardCard numberLegal date
VolcanionSM1795/17/2019
StakatakaSM1805/17/2019
MelmetalSM1815/17/2019
PersianSM1825/17/2019
PikachuSM1835/17/2019
EeveeSM1845/17/2019
TyphlosionSM1855/17/2019
FlareonSM1865/17/2019
Alolan Marowak-GXSM1875/17/2019
Kangaskhan-GXSM1886/21/2019
Detective PikachuSM1906/7/2019
BulbasaurSM1986/7/2019
PsyduckSM1996/7/2019
SnubbullSM2006/7/2019

Other than that, SM94 to SM197 can all be used in the 2020 Pokémon TCG rotation. These cards include:

Wash RotomSM94
LucarioSM95
HeatranSM96
GumshoosSM97
PikachuSM98
MimikyuSM99
Lucario-GXSM100
Dawn Wings Necrozma-GXSM101
Dusk Mane Necrozma-GXSM102
Lunala-GXSM103
Solgaleo-GXSM104
LycanrocSM105
Dawn Wings NecrozmaSM106
Dusk Mane NecrozmaSM107
Ash’s PikachuSM108
Ash’s PikachuSM109
Ash’s PikachuSM110
Ash’s PikachuSM111
Ash’s PikachuSM112
Ash’s PikachuSM113
Ash’s PikachuSM114
PheromosaSM115
XurkitreeSM116
MalamarSM117
LycanrocSM118
ExeggcuteSM119
RockruffSM120
Raikou-GXSM121
Zygarde-GXSM122
Dawn Wings NecrozmaSM123
Dusk Mane NecrozmaSM124
Naganadel-GXSM125
Ultra Necrozma-GXSM126
Alolan SandslashSM127
Alolan NinetalesSM128
KyogreSM129
ManectricSM130
CelesteelaSM131
DelcattySM132
Thundurus-GXSM133
Tornadus-GXSM134
LatiasSM135
LatiosSM136
Reshiram-GXSM137
Zekrom-GXSM138
Salamence-GXSM139
SalamenceSM140
White Kyurem-GXSM141
KyuremSM142
MoltresSM143
ArticunoSM144
ZapdosSM145
Leafeon-GXSM146
Glaceon-GXSM147
Champions FestivalSM148
SuicuneSM149
RaikouSM150
GiratinaSM151
Tapu LeleSM152
RowletSM153
SalanditSM154
Kingdra-GXSM155
Dragonite-GXSM156
PikachuSM157
CharizardSM158
ZapdosSM159
NidoqueenSM160
JirachiSM161
PikachuSM162
MimikyuSM163
DeoxysSM164
Ultra NecrozmaSM165
Magikarp & Wailord-GXSM166
Celebi & Venusaur-GXSM167
Pikachu & Zekrom-GXSM168
Eevee & Snorlax-GXSM169
Flareon-GXSM171
Vaporeon-GXSM172
Jolteon-GXSM173
Eevee-GXSM174
Eevee-GXSM175
Eevee-GXSM176
MeltanSM177
Melmetal-GXSM178
Detective PikachuSM194
Charizard-GXSM195
Mewtwo-GXSM196
Greninja-GXSM197

This article will be updated as more promo cards are released.