Which Pokémon TCG Promo cards are legal in the 2020 format?

Unlike booster boxes or individual cards, Promo cards in the Pokémon Trading Card Game are given out at certain events or with special sale items.

Although they’re collectible items, some of these cards are allowed for use in the 2020 format.

Only cards that were released after a certain period of time can be used. Certain Promo cards, though, can only be used after a particular date, which is usually a few weeks to a month after they were given away at events. This includes the following cards:

Card Card number Legal date Volcanion SM179 5/17/2019 Stakataka SM180 5/17/2019 Melmetal SM181 5/17/2019 Persian SM182 5/17/2019 Pikachu SM183 5/17/2019 Eevee SM184 5/17/2019 Typhlosion SM185 5/17/2019 Flareon SM186 5/17/2019 Alolan Marowak-GX SM187 5/17/2019 Kangaskhan-GX SM188 6/21/2019 Detective Pikachu SM190 6/7/2019 Bulbasaur SM198 6/7/2019 Psyduck SM199 6/7/2019 Snubbull SM200 6/7/2019

Other than that, SM94 to SM197 can all be used in the 2020 Pokémon TCG rotation. These cards include:

Wash Rotom SM94 Lucario SM95 Heatran SM96 Gumshoos SM97 Pikachu SM98 Mimikyu SM99 Lucario-GX SM100 Dawn Wings Necrozma-GX SM101 Dusk Mane Necrozma-GX SM102 Lunala-GX SM103 Solgaleo-GX SM104 Lycanroc SM105 Dawn Wings Necrozma SM106 Dusk Mane Necrozma SM107 Ash’s Pikachu SM108 Ash’s Pikachu SM109 Ash’s Pikachu SM110 Ash’s Pikachu SM111 Ash’s Pikachu SM112 Ash’s Pikachu SM113 Ash’s Pikachu SM114 Pheromosa SM115 Xurkitree SM116 Malamar SM117 Lycanroc SM118 Exeggcute SM119 Rockruff SM120 Raikou-GX SM121 Zygarde-GX SM122 Dawn Wings Necrozma SM123 Dusk Mane Necrozma SM124 Naganadel-GX SM125 Ultra Necrozma-GX SM126 Alolan Sandslash SM127 Alolan Ninetales SM128 Kyogre SM129 Manectric SM130 Celesteela SM131 Delcatty SM132 Thundurus-GX SM133 Tornadus-GX SM134 Latias SM135 Latios SM136 Reshiram-GX SM137 Zekrom-GX SM138 Salamence-GX SM139 Salamence SM140 White Kyurem-GX SM141 Kyurem SM142 Moltres SM143 Articuno SM144 Zapdos SM145 Leafeon-GX SM146 Glaceon-GX SM147 Champions Festival SM148 Suicune SM149 Raikou SM150 Giratina SM151 Tapu Lele SM152 Rowlet SM153 Salandit SM154 Kingdra-GX SM155 Dragonite-GX SM156 Pikachu SM157 Charizard SM158 Zapdos SM159 Nidoqueen SM160 Jirachi SM161 Pikachu SM162 Mimikyu SM163 Deoxys SM164 Ultra Necrozma SM165 Magikarp & Wailord-GX SM166 Celebi & Venusaur-GX SM167 Pikachu & Zekrom-GX SM168 Eevee & Snorlax-GX SM169 Flareon-GX SM171 Vaporeon-GX SM172 Jolteon-GX SM173 Eevee-GX SM174 Eevee-GX SM175 Eevee-GX SM176 Meltan SM177 Melmetal-GX SM178 Detective Pikachu SM194 Charizard-GX SM195 Mewtwo-GX SM196 Greninja-GX SM197

This article will be updated as more promo cards are released.