Which Pokémon TCG Promo cards are legal in the 2020 format?

Unlike booster boxes or individual cards, Promo cards in the Pokémon Trading Card Game are given out at certain events or with special sale items.
Although they’re collectible items, some of these cards are allowed for use in the 2020 format.
Related: The 2020 Pokémon TCG Season Format Rotation has been revealed
Only cards that were released after a certain period of time can be used. Certain Promo cards, though, can only be used after a particular date, which is usually a few weeks to a month after they were given away at events. This includes the following cards:
|Card
|Card number
|Legal date
|Volcanion
|SM179
|5/17/2019
|Stakataka
|SM180
|5/17/2019
|Melmetal
|SM181
|5/17/2019
|Persian
|SM182
|5/17/2019
|Pikachu
|SM183
|5/17/2019
|Eevee
|SM184
|5/17/2019
|Typhlosion
|SM185
|5/17/2019
|Flareon
|SM186
|5/17/2019
|Alolan Marowak-GX
|SM187
|5/17/2019
|Kangaskhan-GX
|SM188
|6/21/2019
|Detective Pikachu
|SM190
|6/7/2019
|Bulbasaur
|SM198
|6/7/2019
|Psyduck
|SM199
|6/7/2019
|Snubbull
|SM200
|6/7/2019
Other than that, SM94 to SM197 can all be used in the 2020 Pokémon TCG rotation. These cards include:
|Wash Rotom
|SM94
|Lucario
|SM95
|Heatran
|SM96
|Gumshoos
|SM97
|Pikachu
|SM98
|Mimikyu
|SM99
|Lucario-GX
|SM100
|Dawn Wings Necrozma-GX
|SM101
|Dusk Mane Necrozma-GX
|SM102
|Lunala-GX
|SM103
|Solgaleo-GX
|SM104
|Lycanroc
|SM105
|Dawn Wings Necrozma
|SM106
|Dusk Mane Necrozma
|SM107
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM108
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM109
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM110
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM111
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM112
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM113
|Ash’s Pikachu
|SM114
|Pheromosa
|SM115
|Xurkitree
|SM116
|Malamar
|SM117
|Lycanroc
|SM118
|Exeggcute
|SM119
|Rockruff
|SM120
|Raikou-GX
|SM121
|Zygarde-GX
|SM122
|Dawn Wings Necrozma
|SM123
|Dusk Mane Necrozma
|SM124
|Naganadel-GX
|SM125
|Ultra Necrozma-GX
|SM126
|Alolan Sandslash
|SM127
|Alolan Ninetales
|SM128
|Kyogre
|SM129
|Manectric
|SM130
|Celesteela
|SM131
|Delcatty
|SM132
|Thundurus-GX
|SM133
|Tornadus-GX
|SM134
|Latias
|SM135
|Latios
|SM136
|Reshiram-GX
|SM137
|Zekrom-GX
|SM138
|Salamence-GX
|SM139
|Salamence
|SM140
|White Kyurem-GX
|SM141
|Kyurem
|SM142
|Moltres
|SM143
|Articuno
|SM144
|Zapdos
|SM145
|Leafeon-GX
|SM146
|Glaceon-GX
|SM147
|Champions Festival
|SM148
|Suicune
|SM149
|Raikou
|SM150
|Giratina
|SM151
|Tapu Lele
|SM152
|Rowlet
|SM153
|Salandit
|SM154
|Kingdra-GX
|SM155
|Dragonite-GX
|SM156
|Pikachu
|SM157
|Charizard
|SM158
|Zapdos
|SM159
|Nidoqueen
|SM160
|Jirachi
|SM161
|Pikachu
|SM162
|Mimikyu
|SM163
|Deoxys
|SM164
|Ultra Necrozma
|SM165
|Magikarp & Wailord-GX
|SM166
|Celebi & Venusaur-GX
|SM167
|Pikachu & Zekrom-GX
|SM168
|Eevee & Snorlax-GX
|SM169
|Flareon-GX
|SM171
|Vaporeon-GX
|SM172
|Jolteon-GX
|SM173
|Eevee-GX
|SM174
|Eevee-GX
|SM175
|Eevee-GX
|SM176
|Meltan
|SM177
|Melmetal-GX
|SM178
|Detective Pikachu
|SM194
|Charizard-GX
|SM195
|Mewtwo-GX
|SM196
|Greninja-GX
|SM197
This article will be updated as more promo cards are released.