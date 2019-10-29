Leak reveals Overwatch 2 artwork, WoW Shadowlands expansion

The first art of Overwatch 2 has been leaked and it shows Echo, who will likely become the 32nd hero.

The artwork, which was leaked on MMO Champion, shows several existing Overwatch heroes, including Tracer, Brigitte, and Genji. But above Tracer’s head, in the sky, is Echo. The hero has long been one fans and Blizzard has shown interest in, and it finally seems like Echo will arrive in Overwatch.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Shadowlands, also was leaked through promotional material. This expansion, along with the 32nd Overwatch hero and many other Blizzard-related items, will likely be announced at BlizzCon.

BlizzCon will kick off at 1pm CT on Friday, Nov. 1. Multiple tournaments, including the Overwatch World Cup and Hearthstone Global Finals will take place during the weekend. But so many fans will have their eyes on possible Overwatch 2 information.