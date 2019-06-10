What’s the release date for League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics mode?

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Riot’s answer to Dota Auto Chess is coming soon.

Teamfight Tactics is a new League of Legends game mode centered around building an army, combining champions to power-up forces, position and deploy units, and be the last player standing.

Image via Riot Games

It’ll be available to play on the Public Beta Realm (PBE) “later this month.” But the full game mode will be released as early as Tuesday, June 25.

Image via Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics will be in the League client and feature some familiar faces from Summoner’s Rift, but it’ll very much play and feel like a standalone game. Your godlike Riven mechanics will soon be all but useless.

It looks like the auto-battler genre is here to stay.