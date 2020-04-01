League of Legends, Runeterra, and TFT are down across NA and EU

Riot Games’ servers are apparently down again. Players in Europe and North America are reporting that they can’t log in or play League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics right now.

At time of writing, players are failing to get into any Riot title. In some cases, the launchers aren’t even loading when clicked.

Players who are already signed into the client are also experiencing issues. Some people are seemingly stuck in lobbies that they can’t escape from without forcefully closing the game or they’re just stuck on constant “Logging in…” screens.

Riot hasn’t released a statement yet regarding the system struggles to explain what’s going on. It’s unclear when all three games will be up again.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Players who are in games right now or those who have just entered a game, however, aren’t reporting any issues. Some people are saying they’re able to rejoin lobbies and create games as long as they don’t sign out of the client. This seems to point to a log-in problem instead of an overall client issue.

Those players who are able to load up the client have been placed in a long “Waiting in Queue” screen in TFT and League and are experiencing massive amounts of lag.

Fans shouldn’t expect these issues to persist, but they’ll need to wait for Riot to implement a fix before they can start playing their favorite games again.