League of Legends: Wild Rift’s regional closed beta will end on Oct. 22

It will be available again on Oct. 27 in select countries.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is entering open beta on Oct. 27 in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. To prepare for its launch, the game will be “suspended” from Oct. 22 to 27, Riot Games announced today.

This means that players will not be able to download or play the game on these days. The iOS’ Testflight will be closing on Oct. 22 while the Android version will be paused the following day. Testflight is a service used by developers to handle beta releases and tests on iOS devices.

The beta will return on Oct. 27 with all players from the aforementioned countries being able to download the game on Android and iOS. It will also be available on the Apple App Store for the first time. For players who were able to get access to the Wild Rift beta on iOS, Riot recommends uninstalling the Testflight version and re-downloading the game through the App Store.

To prep for REGIONAL OPEN BETA (!!!), we are suspending Wild Rift on TestFlight on 10/22 and Android on 10/23. This means iOS players will not be able to play or download the game after that time, and Android players will not be able to download it. pic.twitter.com/g8XkyKNIrQ — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 17, 2020

Riot has also revealed that players’ progress and inventory will not be reset as the game makes its transition to an open beta. When the open beta releases on Oct. 27, all the progress that players made in the closed beta will be retained.

Yesterday, Riot announced that the game will be coming to Europe, Oceania, Vietnam, and Taiwan in December. For the Americas, on the other hand, Riot plans to release Wild Rift during spring 2021.