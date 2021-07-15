League of Legends: Wild Rift season 2 extended

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s ongoing season two has been extended by two days, Riot Games announced today.

Instead of July 24, season two will now end on July 26 at 2pm CT. Riot has said that this has been done to reduce the downtime between the second and third seasons. Season three of Wild Rift will kick off on July 26 at 5pm CT, just a few hours after the previous one ends.

In the first 24 hours of the third season’s release, many players could face ranked display issues, according to Riot. The company has said that this may happen because it needs to update the “backend” before any major patch update. As patch 2.4 will begin on July 27 at 7pm CT, some players may get desynced during the backend update. The issue will be fixed on updating to patch 2.4.

Riot has also said that it will be making some changes to ranked progression in the next season. The exact details of these weren’t revealed.

With this extension, you now have more time to progress through the ranks in Wild Rift and unlock more rewards. On reaching Gold IV, you will unlock the Glorious Jinx skin.

Riot has also confirmed that a dev talk will be coming in a few days that will reveal details about the upcoming season and patch 2.4. Currently, the company has only revealed that the ranked season reward for season three is the Glorious Lulu skin.