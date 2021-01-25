League of Legends: Wild Rift player pulls off incredible Lux recall kill

League of Legends: Wild Rift has given players their first chance to play the MOBA in a format adapted to mobile devices.

Given the change in format, some champions have had their kits slightly altered to better suit the smaller map size and different control mechanics. Some of these changes have buffed champions’ abilities, allowing players to pull off incredible plays like in a recent clip shared last night.

In this clip, Wild Rift content creator DoubleFL3X’s perfectly timed Final Spark on Lux allowed him to execute the enemy Tristana across the map even after they returned to base.

While Lux’s ultimate ability in Wild Rift is a global attack that can reach enemies across the map, the difficulty of this play comes from the timing that DoubleFL3X needed to predict when to launch his ult.

This clip comes from a video shared on the content creator’s YouTube channel, showcasing his climb toward reaching Challenger in the first official ranked season of Wild Rift.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.