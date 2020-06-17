Riot Games is making some balance changes to League of Legends: Wild Rift’s alpha test, which is ongoing in Brazil and the Philippines. Heroes like Ezreal, Gragas, Vayne, Jinx, and Master Yi are getting nerfed or buffed in this patch.

Here are the complete June 17 patch notes for Wild Rift’s alpha.

Champions

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Mana regen: 12 to 15

Mana regen per level: 0.7 to 0.9 per level

Barrel Roll (1)

AP ratio: 0.7 to 0.8

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8 seconds to 9.5/8.5/7.5/6.5 seconds

Drunken Rage (2)

AP ratio: 0.5 to 0.65

Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Default recommended items: Muramana / TriForce / Ionian Boots + Quicksilver / BotRK / IE / Mortal Rem.

Recommended runes: Conqueror / Gathering Storm / Regeneration / Manaflow Band

Mystic Shot (1)

Damage: 15/50/85/120 to 30/65/100/135

AD ratio: 1.1 to 1.2

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

AD per level: 4.55 to 3.6

Wuju Style (3)

Active AD ratio: 0.35 to 0.25

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Silver Bolts (2)

Active Attack Speed: 45/60/76/90% to 40/45/50/55%

Final Hour (Ult)

Cooldown: 80/70/60s to 100/80/60s

Jinx

Her attack speed per level will now get scaled back.

Towers

Backdoor Bonus Tower Damage: 10 percent to 20 percent

Backdoor Bonus Tower Damage Reduction: 66 percent to 75 percent

Domino Bonus (temporary damage reduction after the previous tower is destroyed): 35 percent to 50 percent

Riot said these changes to towers were made in response to feedback it received about the towers feeling too weak. The company added that it’s “pretty happy” with the current average game length of about 17 minutes and will be watching these changes closely.

Watchlist

Riot said these are some things it’s looking at and may make changes to in the future.