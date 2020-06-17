Riot Games is making some balance changes to League of Legends: Wild Rift’s alpha test, which is ongoing in Brazil and the Philippines. Heroes like Ezreal, Gragas, Vayne, Jinx, and Master Yi are getting nerfed or buffed in this patch.
Here are the complete June 17 patch notes for Wild Rift’s alpha.
Champions
Gragas
- Mana regen: 12 to 15
- Mana regen per level: 0.7 to 0.9 per level
Barrel Roll (1)
- AP ratio: 0.7 to 0.8
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8 seconds to 9.5/8.5/7.5/6.5 seconds
Drunken Rage (2)
- AP ratio: 0.5 to 0.65
Ezreal
- Default recommended items: Muramana / TriForce / Ionian Boots + Quicksilver / BotRK / IE / Mortal Rem.
- Recommended runes: Conqueror / Gathering Storm / Regeneration / Manaflow Band
Mystic Shot (1)
- Damage: 15/50/85/120 to 30/65/100/135
- AD ratio: 1.1 to 1.2
Master Yi
- AD per level: 4.55 to 3.6
Wuju Style (3)
- Active AD ratio: 0.35 to 0.25
Vayne
Silver Bolts (2)
- Active Attack Speed: 45/60/76/90% to 40/45/50/55%
Final Hour (Ult)
- Cooldown: 80/70/60s to 100/80/60s
Jinx
- Her attack speed per level will now get scaled back.
Towers
- Backdoor Bonus Tower Damage: 10 percent to 20 percent
- Backdoor Bonus Tower Damage Reduction: 66 percent to 75 percent
- Domino Bonus (temporary damage reduction after the previous tower is destroyed): 35 percent to 50 percent
Riot said these changes to towers were made in response to feedback it received about the towers feeling too weak. The company added that it’s “pretty happy” with the current average game length of about 17 minutes and will be watching these changes closely.
Watchlist
Riot said these are some things it’s looking at and may make changes to in the future.
- Smite: Junglers are leveling up too quickly right now and outscaling laners.
- Blitzcrank: His Rocket Fist (1) is too reliable in the lane.
- Nami: Her crowd control seems strong as she can lock down key targets with ease.
- Marksmen: This class of champions is performing really well due to the joystick controls. Due to this, Jhin is underperforming because of his reload downtime.
- Jax: The champion is able to split push to victory and teams are forced to send multiple members to stop him. Riot hopes that the buffs to towers will stop him but it’s still keeping an eye on him.