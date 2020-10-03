League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta has been paused

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s closed beta is expanding to more regions after it was paused today.

The closed beta was playable by select invitees in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. Today, it has been temporarily closed. Riot has said that all progress from the initial beta will be reset. For players who bought Wild Cores, the mobile game’s version of RP on League, they will be given a refund along with a 20 percent bonus when the beta resumes in a “few days.”

Related: League of Legends: Wild Rift progression, matchmaking, ranking system and more revealed

The closed beta will now be expanding to other regions. Riot has said that invites will be sent out to a “lot more people.” To make sure you receive an invite, pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store. While the closed beta is only for Android users, a “small test” for iOS devices was also conducted recently. Currently, iOS users can only pre-register for the game through the official Wild Rift website.

Ty ty ty for helping with our playtest so far! We’re hitting the pause button on the game for a few days to get ready for the next phase of Closed Beta. Stay frosty, and we’ll see you back on the Rift in no time! 💪



Read more: https://t.co/0XDtl0LYcZ pic.twitter.com/UhoG2NIlFK — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 3, 2020

Riot aims to make Wild Rift as accessible as possible. Thus, the minimum requirements to play the game on an Android device are very low. These will likely be the requirements to play the game when the beta resumes.

CPU: 4-core, 1.5 GHz and above (32-Bit or 64-bit)

RAM: 1.5GB

Resolution: 1280×720

Wild Rift is a much different game from League. While Summoner’s Rift looks almost the same, it is smaller in Wild Rift but still delivers a five-vs-five MOBA experience on mobile devices.

Some heroes have also been reworked to adapt them to the joystick-type control scheme on smartphones. The game will also be coming to consoles in the future. Riot has said more information regarding this will be revealed toward the end of 2020.