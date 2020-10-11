League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta 0.5 patch notes

Riot Games recently expanded the League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta to Japan and South Korea in addition to the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.
Today, the developer released patch notes for the newer version of the closed beta. A practice mode has been added to the game while champions like Sona, Singed, and Aurelian Sol have been nerfed. Additionally, Gragas has gotten a buff while Ahri has been adjusted.
Here are the complete version 0.5 patch notes:
Practice Mode
A practice mode has been added to Wild Rift. Players will be able to test out champions in this mode. It has several features such as:
- All champions unlocked
- Swap champion
- Instant level-up
- Invincibility
- One-second cooldowns
- Infinite gold
- Enemy and ally dummy targets
- Enemy AI champion (selectable and configurable)
- Remove minions
- Remove fog of war
Languages
With the expansion of the Wild Rift closed beta to South Korea and Japan, Korean and Japanese language support has been added.
Account Reset
All accounts were reset as the closed beta resumed. Some features have been carried over to the newer closed beta, however. These are:
- Friends list
- Chat history
- Custom item loadouts
- Settings
- Permissions
- Wild Cores previously purchased have been returned with a 20 percent bonus
Champions
Ahri
Essence Theft (Passive)
- Her passive has been changed. After Ahri casts three abilities that hit an enemy, her next spell will heal her.
Orb of Deception (1)
- Removed: Grants a burst of movement speed while the orb is out
Fox of Fire (2)
- New: Grants a burst of movement speed when cast
Aurelion Sol
Starsurge (1)
- Stun duration: Min 0.55/0.6/0/65/0/7 seconds, Max 2.2/2/4/2.6/2.8 seconds to Min 0.4/0.45/0.5/0.55 seconds, Max 1.6/1.8/2/2.2 seconds
Celestial Expansion (2)
- Cooldown: 5/4/3/2 seconds to 8/6/4/2 seconds
Comet of Legend (3)
- Cooldown: 55/50/45/40 seconds to 70/60/50/40 seconds
Gragas
Base Stats
- Health: 650 to 900
- Health per level: 115 to 125
Explosive Cask (Ultimate)
- AP Rato: 70 to 80 percent
Singed
Base Stats
- Mana: 390 to 345
Poison Trail (1)
- Damage: 30/40/50/60 to 20/30/40/50
- AP Ratio: 0.4 to 0.3
- Mana: 13 to 15
- Damage over time duration: Two seconds to 1.8 seconds
Sona
Base Stats
- Mana: 435 to 345
- Mana regen per level: 24 to 15
Camille
Base Stats:
- AD: 70 to 58
- AD per level: 5.5 to 4.55
Hookshot (3)
- Cooldown: 14.5/13/11/10 seconds to 16/14/12/10 seconds
- Removed: 50 percent cooldown refund when hitting an enemy champion
Items
Cloak of Agility
- Upgrade cost: 300 to 500
- Total cost: 800G to 1000G
- Critical strike chance: 15 percent to 20 percent
Phantom Dancer
- Total cost: 2600G to 2800G
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Total cost: 2600G to 2800G
Statikk Shiv
- Combine cost: 400G to 600G
- Total cost: 2600G to 2800G
Infinity Edge
- Combine cost: 1000G to 900G
- Total cost: 3300G to 3400G
Game Systems
Attack Speed
The attack speed reduction formula has been changed. Riot said that this is being done so that champions like Malphite and items like Randuin’s Omen can have a more “significant impact.”
- New formula: Base attack speed x (1 + Bonus Attack Speed) * (1 – Attack Speed Slows)
Minions
Minions can now be spotted through the Fog of War. Riot said that this change has been made so that players can “better plan for late-game sieges.”
Pings
- Improved in-game visuals to make pings more noticeable.
- The “on my way” ping can be dragged to specific targets.
Turrets
- “Domino Bonus” damage reduction: 66 percent to 30 percent
This means that if two turrets in the same lane fall consecutively, the next structure will take 30 percent less damage for 30 seconds. This is indicated by a golden glow.
UI
- Some of the game’s UI has been polished.