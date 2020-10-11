League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta 0.5 patch notes

A practice mode has been added to the game.

Riot Games recently expanded the League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta to Japan and South Korea in addition to the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Today, the developer released patch notes for the newer version of the closed beta. A practice mode has been added to the game while champions like Sona, Singed, and Aurelian Sol have been nerfed. Additionally, Gragas has gotten a buff while Ahri has been adjusted.

Here are the complete version 0.5 patch notes:

Practice Mode

A practice mode has been added to Wild Rift. Players will be able to test out champions in this mode. It has several features such as:

All champions unlocked

Swap champion

Instant level-up

Invincibility

One-second cooldowns

Infinite gold

Enemy and ally dummy targets

Enemy AI champion (selectable and configurable)

Remove minions

Remove fog of war

Languages

With the expansion of the Wild Rift closed beta to South Korea and Japan, Korean and Japanese language support has been added.

Account Reset

All accounts were reset as the closed beta resumed. Some features have been carried over to the newer closed beta, however. These are:

Friends list

Chat history

Custom item loadouts

Settings

Permissions

Wild Cores previously purchased have been returned with a 20 percent bonus

Champions

Ahri

Essence Theft (Passive)

Her passive has been changed. After Ahri casts three abilities that hit an enemy, her next spell will heal her.

Orb of Deception (1)

Removed: Grants a burst of movement speed while the orb is out

Fox of Fire (2)

New: Grants a burst of movement speed when cast

Aurelion Sol

Starsurge (1)

Stun duration: Min 0.55/0.6/0/65/0/7 seconds, Max 2.2/2/4/2.6/2.8 seconds to Min 0.4/0.45/0.5/0.55 seconds, Max 1.6/1.8/2/2.2 seconds

Celestial Expansion (2)

Cooldown: 5/4/3/2 seconds to 8/6/4/2 seconds

Comet of Legend (3)

Cooldown: 55/50/45/40 seconds to 70/60/50/40 seconds

Gragas

Base Stats

Health: 650 to 900

Health per level: 115 to 125

Explosive Cask (Ultimate)

AP Rato: 70 to 80 percent

Singed

Base Stats

Mana: 390 to 345

Poison Trail (1)

Damage: 30/40/50/60 to 20/30/40/50

AP Ratio: 0.4 to 0.3

Mana: 13 to 15

Damage over time duration: Two seconds to 1.8 seconds

Sona

Base Stats

Mana: 435 to 345

Mana regen per level: 24 to 15

Camille

Base Stats:

AD: 70 to 58

AD per level: 5.5 to 4.55

Hookshot (3)

Cooldown: 14.5/13/11/10 seconds to 16/14/12/10 seconds

Removed: 50 percent cooldown refund when hitting an enemy champion

Items

Cloak of Agility

Upgrade cost: 300 to 500

Total cost: 800G to 1000G

Critical strike chance: 15 percent to 20 percent

Phantom Dancer

Total cost: 2600G to 2800G

Runaan’s Hurricane

Total cost: 2600G to 2800G

Statikk Shiv

Combine cost: 400G to 600G

Total cost: 2600G to 2800G

Infinity Edge

Combine cost: 1000G to 900G

Total cost: 3300G to 3400G

Game Systems

Attack Speed

The attack speed reduction formula has been changed. Riot said that this is being done so that champions like Malphite and items like Randuin’s Omen can have a more “significant impact.”

New formula: Base attack speed x (1 + Bonus Attack Speed) * (1 – Attack Speed Slows)

Minions

Minions can now be spotted through the Fog of War. Riot said that this change has been made so that players can “better plan for late-game sieges.”

Pings

Improved in-game visuals to make pings more noticeable.

The “on my way” ping can be dragged to specific targets.

Turrets

“Domino Bonus” damage reduction: 66 percent to 30 percent

This means that if two turrets in the same lane fall consecutively, the next structure will take 30 percent less damage for 30 seconds. This is indicated by a golden glow.

