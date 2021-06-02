League of Legends: Wild Rift APK and OBB download link for Android

You can download the game without using the Google Play Store.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 2.3 is here. It’s introduced Riven and Irelia to the game, along with the new close friends feature, changes to runes, and more.

Players can get into the new patch by updating the game through the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can even download the APK and OBB files of the game to enjoy Wild Rift.

How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift’s APK and OBB file

Click on the links above and press “Download” in the new tab that opens.

Once the APK and OBB files have finished downloading, locate and extract them in your device.

Simply click on the APK to launch the installation process. You may have to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources.

The OBB file, on the other hand, must be copied to the following location: Android > OBB >

You can download the original APK and OBB after completing these steps.

Irelia and Riven will be available on June 3 through the Broken Blades event. Players can complete missions in this event to unlock either champion. The close friends feature allows players to add up to 20 close friends who share champion pools in player vs. AI and normal PvP matches. A network feature has also been added that lets players check their connection before hopping into a match.