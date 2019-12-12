The best League of Legends streamers on Twitch

There’s no game in esports that can rival League of Legends in popularity. Its star players have the same type of major global following you’d expect any sports celebrity to have. And there’s one place they all gather—Twitch.

In fact, forget esports for a second. The game’s top streamers are among the world’s most popular gaming entertainers. Never heard of Yassuo or Tyler1? Well, that’s what we’re here for. It’s time to get to know the top League streamers on Twitch.

For the purpose of this list, we mainly focused on streamers who play League as their only game or as their main focus.

Three-time Worlds winner and one of the best League players, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, joined Twitch in 2017 after his team, T1, ended a long-running partnership with Azubu.

Faker set records on his first day of streaming and has since become a regular streamer. He follows a set schedule, offering the world a glimpse into how one of the best mid laners on the planet plays the game. While he used to have an English translation during the streams, nowadays it’s all in Korean, but he offers translations on his YouTube channel.

Almost 30,000 viewers on average join Faker’s streams and his following counts more than two million. If you’re hoping to see Faker playing anything other than League, however, that likely won’t happen.

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp has had a long, bumpy streaming career. Originally known as the most toxic player in North America, Tyler1 is now one of the most popular League personalities.

His fame was jump-started through his toxicity and in-game antics, and not a game would go by without his toxic rage. He was banned “indefinitely” in the spring of 2016 for this behavior, which only served to further skyrocket his notoriety. Following months of reformed behavior, Tyler1 was unbanned at the beginning of 2018. Since then, his numbers have just kept growing.

Today, Tyler1 enjoys an average of around 16,000 views and has over 2.7 million followers. With his main focus on League, he can be seen streaming IRL, CS:GO, and more occasionally.

Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi built his popularity through different channels. Sneaky is a veteran of the LCS scene, having joined the league in 2013 when he started performing as Cloud9’s bot laner. He recently shared that he won’t be playing for C9 in 2020, however, and it’s likely that he’ll turn his focus entirely toward streaming.

It’s not just Sneaky’s expertise that brings viewers to his channel, though. He’s also popular for his cosplays of female League and anime characters that helped him build a large audience. His Twitch channel counts over 1.5 million followers and averages around 10,000 viewers per stream.

Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman mostly plays Yasuo in and outside of his streams and is usually live almost every day of the week.

Yassuo started streaming in 2016, and over the course of three years, he built his channel to one of the most popular League streams on Twitch. Similar to Tyler1, his streams often feature strong language that viewers find entertaining. The two even had a bet to see which one could reach a higher rank, and Yassuo won by reaching Grandmaster.

His Twitch channel has 1.3 million followers with a bit under 10,000 average views per stream. He often plays Teamfight Tactics as well.

Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng is not only a bot laner for NA’s best squad, Team Liquid, but he’s also one of the most popular League streamers.

Doublelift has been a popular personality in the League community since 2013. Aside from enjoying his pro play, viewers can have a laugh with Doublelift who often streams with other League pros. Up until today, he’s streamed almost 2,000 hours playing League. You won’t find him streaming on a schedule, but he’s live almost every day during the offseason.

With 1.3 million followers and 9,800 average views, Doublelift made a name for himself on Twitch just as he did on the competitive scene.

Even though he’s only a substitute player for Team Liquid, Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni is known as one of the best top laners in the world when it comes to mechanic skill. The streamer set a goal to become the best solo queue player in all major League regions. He’s already achieved this feat in North America and Latin America, as well as both European servers.

Viewers find his streams additionally entertaining due to the fact that he’s often raging and trash talking, which resulted in a few Twitch bans. Regardless, his skill can’t be undervalued and neither can the entertainment he provides. TF Blade now enjoys 8,700 average views with 720,000 total followers.