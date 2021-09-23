Latin American team in the Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will be decided at the Lolcito Salvaje Abierto Finals

So far, two teams at the Wild Rift: Horizon Cup have been decided. This weekend, one more team will secure their spot at League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first global event during the Lolcito Salvaje Abierto Finals.

The Lolcito Salvaje Abierto is the debut esports event for Wild Rift in Latin America. Teams from across the region could participate in open qualifiers to make it to the North or South qualifiers. The top four teams from each qualifier have advanced to the finals.

The finals will take place from Sept. 23 to 26. Eight teams will be competing at the Artz Pedregal Mall in Mexico City, according to Liquipedia. It has a prize pool of $50,000 and the winner will secure a spot at the Horizon Cup.

The finals will feature a single-elimination bracket, and each match will be best-of-five. It will be livestreamed on the Wild Rift LATAM Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

Related: Wild Rift: Horizon Cup 2021 will not be the “first Wild Rift Worlds”

The Horizon Cup will happen from Nov. 13 to 21 in Singapore. Ten teams will qualify for the competition through regional leagues around the world. The two teams who have qualified so far are China’s Da Kun Gaming and South Korea’s KT Rolster. Da Kun Gaming won the Spark Invitational in August to make it to the event, while KT Rolster were the winners of the Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) earlier this month.