Latest PlayStation 5 rumor points to a June 3 reveal

The summer of digital reveals could be about to heat up.

The buzz on Twitter this morning points to a possible June 3 reveal for the PlayStation 5 and its games, meaning Sony’s new console could be shown off as early as next week.

The latest PS5 rumblings came from a couple of industry figures on Twitter, including Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips and VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb.

Guess we will see the PlayStation event on June 3 pic.twitter.com/Fqk9mHSoMI — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2020

An early June reveal for the PS5 and its games has been rumored for a few weeks. And as we get closer to June, it seems more and more real.

Nothing is official just yet, but Sony will be premiering a new State of Play featuring The Last of Us: Part II gameplay today. It’s possible that the company could announce or confirm next week’s reveal then.

Up until this point, Sony has only revealed the PS5’s new controller, called DualSense. There was also a tech demo of the Unreal Engine 5 running on PS5 hardware, but the console has not yet been shown.

It’s unclear what the rumored event would entail, but a slate of games is expected to be announced. Other possible upcoming details include the console’s design, its release date, and, most importantly, its price.