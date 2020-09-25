Krafton to consolidate some of PUBG Corporation’s teams to “strengthen its internal support”

Krafton, a South Korean video game company and parent company of the PUBG Corporation, is now consolidating some of its subsidiary’s teams to “strengthen its internal support” and “empower development teams,” the company announced today.

With this integration, Krafton will be absorbing PUBG Corp.’s publishing and support teams into its internal operations. The development team working on PUBG and any other projects will be left to operate independently and pursue any creative vision the team decides to work on.

Krafton hopes this merger will allow PUBG Corp. and its other studios to focus on producing “premier gameplay experiences” by taking all of the other operations on with its own, now strengthened team.

“In order to create premier gameplay experiences, we believe that each of our studios should build their own unique creative identity,” Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said. “The announced consolidation will allow Krafton to create sustainable environments where each of our studios can focus on what they do best, development. With a gameplay-first mentality, we are confident that this system will lead to sustainable growth and the ability to develop distinguished products within particular genres.”

Krafton made a similar move with Bluehole earlier this week, turning the studio into an independent subsidiary of the company as it looks to allow each of its development teams to build a unique identity and pursue new creative visions. This includes the continued work by PUBG Corp.’s development team and Bluehole’s refocused efforts on a top-tier MMORPG-style project.

Following the merger, which will be completed later this year, Krafton is establishing a collaborative system that will ensure synergy between itself and its independent studios as they continue to develop new games and experiences.