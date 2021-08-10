Konami will share new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel details at Gamescom 2021

The first new information about the card simulator will be featured at the event.

Konami is giving the Yu-Gi-Oh! community exactly what they want, with the European branch of the company announcing that more details about the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game will be shared during the Gamescom 2021 digital event.

This will be the first news revealed about the Master Duel game since it was originally unveiled back on July 20. It was shown off during a content showcase in which Konami announced multiple new games and updates to existing Yu-Gi-Oh! titles.

The game itself initially looked like a Yu-Gi-Oh! spin on Magic: The Gathering Arena, Legends of Runeterra, and a Hearthstone-style simulator. Konami has been working on the game as a new blueprint for the core experience of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game, with plans to implement it as the premier way for players to play or view the game online.

One of its core goals is to capitalize on the popularity of the TCG and OCG in a traditional way that Duel Links doesn’t, due to the differences in format and core gameplay. This includes Master Duel being introduced as an official competition for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship series, with competitive and casual events being hosted globally.

Konami did not give a specific date or presentation time for when it will share Master Duel details, but it will be taking part in Gamesom from Aug. 25 to 27 and will feature info for eFootball as well.

Master Duel is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms,” though no official time frame has been given yet. Players are hopeful that this new update at Gamescom could reveal at least a release window for the simulator.