Konami will share more Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel news, footage at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online on September 30

After giving fans another very brief glimpse at some new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel footage during Gamescom 2021, Konami has confirmed that another update on the game will be shared at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online.

This will be a much more in-depth showcase for the new card simulator, and, according to the program’s website, it will include some form of exhibition and chances for playtesting during the event.

In the translation, provided by YGOrganization, a series of online exhibitions and playtesting opportunities will be made available, however, it will have some kind of focus on influencers and members of the press. It is unclear how these creators and media outlets will be decided, but Konami made this decision because the general public will not be able to attend certain portions of the event, which will have a limited in-person element too.

All we know for sure is that the footage shown will be shared during a 50-minute presentation at 7pm CT on Sept. 30 and will be captured using both the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, with more information still to come.

Konami will be featured throughout the event, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, but Master Duel won’t be the only product on display. Konami will also share more information about Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale, eFootball, and more.

The entire event is set to run something in the same vein as E3’s online event from earlier this Summer, which will let players travel between digital booths in some form of virtual reality. You can find more details on the official Konami and TGS websites.