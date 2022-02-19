Konami releases balance update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Xyz Festival

Konami has made a few quick changes to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s first Event Duel, the Xyz Festival, following a lot of feedback from players surrounding the event’s launch yesterday.

With this update, which is already live in the Master Duel client on all platforms, Konami is taking action to prevent players from losing duels intentionally to quickly rack up Medals, the measure in which players earn event rewards. In order to counteract this poor behavior, Konami is greatly increasing the number of Medals a player earns for winning a duel, with the amount changing for both custom decks and the event’s Loaner Decks.

Image via Konami

Anyone participating in the event will now earn 500 Medals for winning a duel using a deck personally crafted for the Xyz Festival, while the 50 Medals for losing a game remain unchanged. Loaner Deck users will also see an increase in Medals, earning 250 for winning, or 25 for losing.

For the Xyz Festival, players can only enter if their Extra Decks contain nothing but Xyz Monsters, although it does still need to comply with the overall Forbidden and Limited card list for Master Duel, with a few new additions viewable in the event menu. Players of all ranks can enter the Xyz Festival by opening the main Duel Menu and clicking on the Event Duel tab.

The Xyz Festival will be available until 10:59pm CT on Feb. 23, with Konami continuing to monitor the event to further improve it with balance updates as needed.