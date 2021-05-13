KennyS’ streaming setup for CS:GO: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Photo via DreamHack BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – Image via AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – Image via AMD Logitech MX518 – Image via Logitech Logitech MX518 – Image via Logitech Flicks kennyS mouse pad – Image via FlickS Flicks kennyS mouse pad – Image via FlickS Logitech G512 – Image via Logitech Logitech G512 – Image via Logitech Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset – Image via Logitech

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub is a professional CS:GO player from France.

The star AWPer accumulated most of his achievements during 2015 and 2017. While most of his success can be credited to his sniper skills, kennyS is also one of the most adaptive players in the game.

When professional players switch teams, it usually takes a while for them to adjust to a new environment, but that has rarely been the case for kennyS. No matter what team he played on, kennyS always found a way to perform.

KennyS' consistency is a product of hours of hard work and practice. Having a decent streaming and gaming setup also plays a huge role since the right equipment can help players reach their true potential on the field.

Equipment choice heavily relies on personal preference, but you may be able to find what you’ve been looking for in kennyS’ successful formula.

Mouse: Logitech MX518

Logitech MX518 - Image via Logitech Logitech MX518 - Image via Logitech

Aside from their more aesthetically pleasing looks, gaming mice offer advantages that regular options don't. Gaming mice have a higher polling rate and better ergonomics. While the polling rate ensures your reflexes transition to CS:GO with as little delay as possible, the ergonomics make your gaming experience more comfortable.

KennyS uses a Logitech MX518, one of the oldest gaming mice in the history of gaming. The design and the specs of the mouse were ahead of its days. While Logitech introduced a couple of successors, like the G500 and G400 series, the brand finally decided to refresh the legendary mouse with a new sensor in 2019.

The latest version of MX518 is equipped with a HERO 16K sensor, which has a maximum DPI of 16,000. Combined with a tracking speed of 400 IPS, Logitech's MX518 merges an all-time-favorite design for CS:GO players with the latest tech.

Mouse pad: Flicks KennyS

Flicks kennyS mouse pad - Image via FlickS Flicks kennyS mouse pad - Image via FlickS

As durable as gaming mice can be, they may degrade over time. While the buttons of your mouse can last for years, there will come a time when the mouse stops gliding like butter. This happens when your mouse’s feet wear off due to friction, but you can increase their lifespan with a decent gaming mouse pad.

KennyS has a custom mouse pad designed and produced by Flicks. The printed mouse pad features kennyS in a coat holding the AWP. Like most popular options on the market, kennyS’ custom mouse pad ensures a smooth gliding experience that promotes speed and precision.

The mouse pad isn’t available for purchase anymore, but you can always find a replacement in other popular mouse pads for CS:GO players.

Keyboard: Logitech G512

Logitech G512 - Image via Logitech Logitech G512 - Image via Logitech

Considering the importance of timing, you won't want to lose a second while on the move. Gaming keyboards have a lower response time than regular keyboards, eliminating delays that can occur after you press a key.

KennyS combines his mouse with a Logitech G512. The G512 is a mechanical keyboard with various switch options. You’ll be able to pick between GX Blues, GX Reds, or GX Browns while ordering a G512, meaning there should be an option for all types of users.

While kennyS hasn’t disclosed what type of switches he prefers on his G512, most professional CS:GO players favor Reds due to their linear motion. The general assumption is that Blues are for gamers who enjoy typing, while Reds are for competitive players, and Browns serve as the middle ground.

Headset: Logitech G Pro X

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset - Image via Logitech

Having a decent idea of what’s happening around you in CS:GO is key to staying one step ahead of your enemies. With a decent headset, you may be able to pick up footsteps you wouldn’t be able to with standard earbuds. Once you have that kind of information, it becomes gradually easier to outplay your opponents.

KennyS runs a Logitech G Pro X, a solid choice when it comes to providing tournament-grade audio quality. This headset comes bundled with a USB sound card, and its microphone features Blue’s VO!CE technology. Though most headsets in the Logitech G Pro X’s price range have decent sound quality, not many of them come with a microphone as good as Pro X’s. The Blue VO!CE technology uses real-time voice filters to reduce noise, making quite a bit of difference if you’re playing in environments with a lot of background noise.

Thanks to its memory foam ear cups, wearing the Pro X for extended gaming sessions isn’t a problem, but you may need to take it off once in a while to let your ears breathe.

Monitor: BenQ XL2546

BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor - Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor - Image via BenQ Zowie

While you’ll be able to stay one step ahead of your enemies by picking up their footsteps, you’ll also need to see them first to capitalize on that advantage. Compared to regular screens, gaming monitors feature higher refresh rates and low response times. Since your screen will refresh faster than any other players with a 60Hz monitor, you’ll have the upper hand.

KennyS completes his setup with a 240Hz BenQ XL2546 gaming monitor. With its one-millisecond response time, this 24-inch monitor is pretty much an industry standard. Most monitors in XL2546’s price range have similar features, but this monitor separates itself from the competition with a little feature called DyAc.

DyAc is a handy tool when it comes to lowering motion blur. Less motion blur is especially helpful for FPS players since it makes it easier to track enemies. DyAc helps lower motion blur even after the setting is turned off in-game.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card - Image via NVIDIA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card - Image via NVIDIA

Without the right hardware, you may not benefit much from a high refresh rate monitor. You’ll need to match your monitor’s refresh rate with your frames, and a graphics card is one of the most important pieces when it comes to achieving high frames.

KennyS’ gaming rig features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 as one of its centerpieces. Nvidia’s RTX 3080 is one of the most advanced models in the 30 series line, and it’s more than enough to achieve high frames while streaming.

Since CS:GO is one of the least resource-hungry competitive games on the market, you should still be able to achieve high frame rates with mid-range GPUs. One of the main reasons professional players use the latest hardware is because they often stream at the same time.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - Image via AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - Image via AMD

CPUs are as important as GPUs when it comes to assuring high performance. If you’re also into editing or anything that requires extra CPU power, then you’ll also benefit more from investing in a high-end CPU.

KennyS pairs his GPU with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, a 12 core processor. With a base clock speed of 3.7GHz, a processor of this caliber will be an essential piece for anyone interested in CPU-hungry tasks like rendering or streaming.