K1NG’s Fortnite streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Thiago “K1ng” Lapp is an Argentinian Fortnite player representing FaZe Clan. His biggest moment was in 2019 when he came fifth in the Fortnite World Cup and won $900,000. The feat was even more extraordinary, considering he was the youngest player in the competition at just 13 years old.

His professional career took off in 2018 when he joined Sinisters Esports before leaving for personal reasons to join 9z Team in 2019. K1ng took part in the 2020 FaZe5 recruitment challenge and was chosen to represent the organization alongside four other candidates.

K1ng is also a prominent Fortnite streamer with over 1.6 million Twitch subscribers and over 1.2 million Youtube followers.

This is K1ng’s streaming setup.

Headset

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless

Image via HyperX

HyperX’s Cloud Flight Wireless is an affordable headset with decent battery life. It works wirelessly on the 2.4GHz network and can also work on consoles with a 3.5-millimeter audio port. According to HyperX, it can last up to 30 hours with the lighting off and around 13 hours with the lighting on. Its wireless range is average at around 20 meters.

One of the best qualities of the Cloud Flight Wireless is that it isn’t too bulky. It has a matte black frame with red HyperX branding and soft imitation leather earpads. Most of the controls including the power button, the 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and the micro-USB port. The volume dial sits on the right ear cup. Despite the number of on-ear controls, the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless retains a low profile.

Mouse

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Image via Logitech

As its name suggests, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is designed for pros wanting a lightweight mouse without an inconvenient cable. This mouse isn’t as small as some lightweight rivals and measures 4.94 by 2.5 by 1.56 inches or 125 by 63.5 by 40 millimeters. Despite its average size, the Pro X Superlight is still very light at around 63 grams. For such an expensive mouse, the G Pro X Superlight has a surprisingly standard five-button, right-handed design with the left and right-click buttons, a scroll wheel, and two buttons on the left side.

While the G Pro X Superlight is light, it doesn’t sacrifice much performance. It uses Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor that goes up to 25,600 DPI with a 1,000Hz polling rate. When it comes to wireless performance, the G Pro X Superlight Wireless uses Logitech’s Lightspeed technology for a stable 2.4GHz connection, and it has a long, 70-hour battery life.

Keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Image via SteelSeries

Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards are very popular among pro players for their compact size and responsive mechanical switches. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is the first to offer per-key sensitivity, making it a groundbreaking keyboard. It gives users the option to adjust the actuation point of the switches between 0.4 and 3.6 millimeters or set profiles with varying actuation points.

Apart from the adjustable switches, the Apex Pro TKL stands out in other areas. It has a durable aircraft-grade aluminum frame and an OLED screen. The screen allows users to change the keyboard settings and swap between profiles without using the SteelSeries Engine 3 app. Users can also upload GIFs and other images to the display.

Mouse pad

The Mousepad Company Strata Liquid 03

Image via The Mousepad Company

The Mousepad Company’s Strata Liquid 03 is the opposite of most gamers’ drab, single-color mouse pads. It has an eye-catching abstract design comprised of black, grey, white, and red color swirls to give it a unique look.

Like most mouse pads, the Strata Liquid 03 comes in various sizes. The small version measures 18 by 15 inches, the large measures 36 by 18 inches, and the XXL measures 48 by 24 inches.

All the sizes are three millimeters thick and are made from Duraglyde. Duraglyde comprises a low-friction polyester top fabric and a rubber base. The surface ensures the mouse glides without much resistance, and the base keeps the mouse pad in place.

Monitor

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

Image via BenQ ZOWIE

K1ng uses the BenQ Zowie XL2546 as his monitor of choice. This 24.5-inch monitor has a twisted nematic (TN) panel with full HD 1080p resolution. TN panels are fast and affordable, but they don’t have the best color accuracy. Considering the panel type, it’s not surprising that the XL2546 has a relatively high refresh rate of 240Hz and a fast, one-millisecond response time.

The design of the XL2546 makes it stand out as a high-end gaming monitor. There are removable flaps on the left and right sides to block off distractions, and it also comes with the S-Switch controller. The S-Switch sits on the monitor’s base and gives users easy access to the screen settings and up to three different profiles to use.

Webcam

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s C922x Pro Stream Webcam is designed to provide high-resolution picture quality for streamers and other professionals. It’s capable of recording in multiple resolutions like 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 60fps, so streamers can decide what’s best for their setup.

The design of the C922x Pro Stream mimics many of Logitech’s other webcams. It has a full-black design with a rectangular face comprised of a lens flanked on either side by the omnidirectional microphones. The bottom features a foldable clip mechanism that easily attaches to a monitor or laptop. While there’s no privacy cover for the lens, streamers might appreciate the free three-month XSplit premium license that ships with the webcam.

Capture card

Elgato 4K60 Pro

Image via Elgato

A capture card allows streamers to record and upload their gameplay footage. Elgato’s 4K60 Pro allows users to capture footage from multiple sources and has editing software to polish it up before uploading it.

The 4K60 Pro fits into the PC’s PCIe slot like a GPU and requires software to work. Once installed, this capture card can record in resolutions up to 4K 2160p at 60fps. For streamers not putting out 4K content, the 4K60 Pro also records in 720p up to 60fps and at 1080p up to 60fps. This capture card is also compatible with most streaming software, including OBS and XSplit.

Microphone

Blue Yeti X

Image via Blue

Blue’s Yeti X is an affordable condenser microphone that’s clear enough for professional streamers. This USB microphone is ideal for multiple tasks, thanks to its four polar patterns, including cardioid, stereo, omnidirectional, and bidirectional patterns. Buyers also gain access to free recording software called Blue Voice to change the settings and edit the sound.

The Yeti X has a two-tone black and silver finish with green markers around the multipurpose dial. It measures 11.4 by 4.3 by 4.8 inches and weighs 2.8 pounds. While the Yeti X ships with a desktop stand, most streamers use it with a boom arm for more flexibility.

Boom arm

Neewer NW-35 Boom Arm

Image via Neewer

Boom arms allow streamers to place the microphone exactly where they want it while they play. Neewer’s NW-35 Boom Arm is easy to install on any desk with a C-clamp, and it has a sturdy steel frame. Once installed, the NW-35 offers 360 degrees of rotation, and the spring-loaded arm can extend or retract according to the streamer’s needs. The NW-35 is made from steel with a black finish, and the microphone holder is plastic. K1ng’s Blue Yeti X microphone can’t connect directly to the NW-35 and requires a screw adapter.

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Image via Amazon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is the company’s current flagship graphics card and one of the most powerful ever built. It’s part of the range using Nvidia’s Ampere architecture and features 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and 10,496 CUDA cores.

This graphics processing unit (GPU) is all about performance. It can support resolutions up to 8K at 60 frames per second (fps) and the latest graphics elements like ray tracing. All the performance requires power, and the RTX 3090 requires at least 350 watts of power to run. Apart from its hefty power requirements, the RTX 3090 is massive and takes up three PCIe slots.

The RTX 3090 costs a fortune, but availability is limited. Non-professional gamers may have difficulty getting their hands on one.

CPU

Intel Core i9-9900K

Image by Intel via Amazon

A computer’s central processing unit (CPU) is the PC’s brain and provides computing power to run all the programs. K1ng uses the Intel Core i9-9900K CPU in his PC. While the i9-9900K is part of Intel’s older ninth-generation CPUs, it still has enough power to run most modern games.

Despite showing its age, the i9-9900K has the specs needed to keep up. It has an eight-core processor that can process up to 16 threads. In its standard form, the i9-9900K operates at 3.60GHz, but boosts up to 5.00GHz when overclocked.