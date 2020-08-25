iShiny records 46 second Fall Guys’ Slime Climb run

The crazy run was two seconds quicker than the record breaking run by boxbox last week.

Streamer and Esports athlete iShiny may have broken the Fall Guys Slime Climb world record with his latest run clocking in at 46 seconds.

iShiny posted a clip of this run to his twitter asking his audience if he had successfully beaten the world record believed to be held by streamer bobox with his 48-second run last week.

The streamer took the route we have commonly seen used by players attempting to speed run Slime Climb executing each maneuver perfectly without needing to stop at any time.

One fan responded to the tweet with a YouTube video by Leakz TV that showcases a Slime Climb run completed in just 31 seconds, however, this crazy time was facilitated by one of the cannonballs hitting the player’s character into the air seeing him land right at the finish line.

While Leakz TV might have the fastest time, iShiny would appear to have the quickest time for someone who has completed the match by successfully navigating the course as intended.

Slime Climb has been one of the most competitive game modes in Fall Guys as players have been recording and comparing their run times since launch. While this is the case, with the game entering its competitive stage later this month at Twitch Rivals, it is believed winners will be determined who is last standing and not by the quickest times.

With a perfect run clocking in at 46 seconds, it remains to be seen if any player can complete this challenge any faster.