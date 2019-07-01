Will Teamfight Tactics be released on mobile devices?

A League of Legends mobile game is in the works, but what about Riot Game’s new autobattler, Teamfight Tactics? It’s the perfect game mode for the small screen. Valve did it with Dota Underlords, so why isn’t Riot following suit?

A mobile version of TFT isn’t out of the question, but it’s not coming any time soon, according to the developers.

“We aren’t ruling out anything, including a mobile version of TFT at some point… having said that, right now we’re focused on getting the PC version right—with no compromises—first,” Riot’s UX design manager Ed “SapMagic” Altorfer said in a Reddit AMA. “That’s frankly where we have the most expertise and an existing player base.”

TFT has had a rocky start. Its huge popularity has led to an overload on the servers, causing endless hours of queue time. It’s been highly praised by the community and has been heavily featured on Twitch, but there’s plenty of room to improve. The UI is in need of a major overhaul and it’s still plagued by bugs that need fixing, and units and items that need to be balanced. This all takes time and if Riot wants to get TFT right, then it would only make sense if the PC version took priority.

But won’t players be tempted to switch over to Auto Chess or Underlords? Maybe, but if Riot wants to stay on top of the competition, it should focus on gameplay rather than accessibility.

“We’re obviously going to be looking at what all our competitors are doing in the same way we would for any experience we want to make,” SapMagic said. “But it’s important for us to focus on where we believe we can create compelling experiences—gameplay, personalization, IP, etc.”

Some players may be disappointed that TFT isn’t coming to mobile just yet, but at least they can enjoy Riot’s new game mode on PC.