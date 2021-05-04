Is Shiny Xerneas available in Pokémon Go Luminous Legends X event?

The legendary Pokémon is available to capture for the first time.

Pokémon Go is currently hosting its Luminous Legends X event, bringing the addition of the legendaries from X and Y for the first time.

Xerneas and Yvetal are available through legendary raids during the event from May 4 all the way until May 19.

This new event brings with it a whole bunch of new Pokémon species on top of the two flagship X and Y Pokémon. Throughout the two-week event, players will work their way through research tasks and new raids to experience all the added content.

As one of the legendary species added during the event, players will want to get their hands on Xerneas. Between May 5 and 12 players will have a greater chance of encountering the legendary Pokemon in raids during the standard raiding hours.

With the influx of shiny species available in Pokémon Go now you may be wondering if you can add a Shiny Xerneas to your collection.

Can you catch a shiny Xerneas in Pokémon Go during the Luminus Legends X event?

Image via Niantic

Sadly, a shiny form of Xerneas is not available for players to catch no matter how many five-star raids are completed. While a shiny form of Xerneas has been found within the game’s code, Niantic won’t make the shiny form available until a later stage as per standard.

Fortunately, with the textures already being present in the game’s files, it’s only a matter of time until it becomes available for players to catch. Currently, there is no timeline for when this could occur–but it won’t be during the Luminous Legends X event.

In the past, it has taken up to a year for shiny forms of legendary Pokémon to make their way into the game. So at this stage, all players can do is wait.