Is Pokémon Unite cross-platform?

Pokémon Unite will be released on the Nintendo Switch in July, but TiMi Studios has reiterated that it wants to have a connected ecosystem between the Switch and mobile versions of the game.

Unite won’t launch on mobile until September. TiMi plans to have cross-play and cross-progression available from day one, however, so players can seamlessly play on whatever platform they want.

Based on early details, players won’t need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play. Players will also be able to use their Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo account on platforms to share progress between devices.

It appears that the only caveat with cross-progression is that players can play with the same account on different devices and content purchased with gems will carry over between them, but any purchased gems won’t carry over.

Because the focus is on providing players with a connected ecosystem, Unite will be one of the few Switch titles to feature in-game voice chat options. It will also have an independent friend list and a native text/stamp chat.