Is Pokémon coming to Fortnite?

Pokémon is one of the most popular and long-lasting anime and video game franchises in the world, inspiring many to live out their own dreams of being Pokémon masters. With Ash Ketchum finally becoming the world champion and preparing to say goodbye to fans across the world, some have gotten the idea that he might be coming to Fortnite.

A concept began making rounds on Twitter and YouTube on Jan. 8, so many players are curious if Ash will be making a stop in Fortnite before retirement. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Pokémon will be coming to Fortnite.

Is Pokémon doing a collab with Fortnite?

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any official collab news between Pokémon and Fortnite at time of writing. These rumors about a collaboration seem to have arisen from a concept video done by FeraalsVFX on YouTube. The concept is well done, showing Peely driving a dirtbike before encountering Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and Charizard blocking his path.

After a roar, the screen goes black and players can hear Pikachu let out a call before the video ends. Feraals has clearly done their homework because the teaser largely looks like something that Epic Games would put out and does a great job of recreating Ash and Charizard inside of Fortnite’s battle royale. The transition from Peely to these new characters is seamless and it’s no surprise it fooled some fans.

While seeing Pokémon inside Fortnite would be cool, you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up about it actually happening. Nintendo has yet to partner with Epic for Fortnite, so it’s unclear if the developer would be able to get clearance for these characters in the game.

That’s all you need to know about the potential for a Pokémon and Fortnite collab.