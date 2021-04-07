Indonesian PUBG Mobile pro banned for using hacks

Indonesian PUBG Mobile professional player, Ananda “BDFRewind” Putra has been permanently banned for using wall hacks in an unofficial tournament.

Rewind has been a part of Bonafide since early 2020 and was a crucial player in their PUBG Mobile lineup last year. With him, Bonafide competed in both seasons of the PMPL Indonesia 2020 but the team could only put up mediocre performances. Their best performance came during the PMPL Indonesia season one finals, where they placed sixth.

The player, however, was caught hacking in an official tournament recently. PUBG Mobile Indonesia has issued a lifetime ban for the same.

While cheaters in PUBG Mobile esports competitions like the Club Open (PMCO) are not a rare sight, this is the first time that a former Pro League player has been banned permanently for using wall hacks.

“We will continue to develop our rules and tools so that we can continue to provide fair and competitive tournaments.” PUBG Mobile Indonesia said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the community for their support and reports.”

Hackers in PUBG Mobile are a big problem and this can be identified by the weekly anti-cheating reports published by Tencent. The last report revealed that over 1.6 million hackers were banned from just March 26 to April 1.