Impossible becomes reality: Masayoshi pulls off 1v4 VALORANT clutch in remarkable Raze outplay

OfflineTV streamer Masayoshi clutched a round win on Ascent after an amazing Raze one-vs-four outplay against his opponents.

For most VALORANT players, a one-vs-four situation on Ascent can seem like an impossible scenario to win, even for the most skilled players. Yet, recently, streamer Masayoshi proved that anything can happen with great crosshair placement and mastery of Raze.

Masayoshi was initially stuck in a one-vs-four situation on defense needing to not only find a way to outplay the remaining four opponents but also defuse the Spike. He started by hiding behind Astra’s smoke waiting for any enemy opponent to peak into his crosshairs.

There, he found Raze and won the duel to bring the round to one-vs-three. He then dashed out of mid-market to kill Astra, bringing the situation to a much more manageable one-vs-two situation. Masayoshi found himself beginning to run out of time with limited information as to where the final two players are.

That did not stop Masayoshi from attempting a perfect Satchel Boost into Bum Bot combination into the enemy KAY/O before landing a perfect shot onto the enemy Chamber. Shortly after, his entire team celebrated in the comms as they marvel in what had just happened.

“Where’s my 10, m**********r,” Masayoshi shouted out as he ran toward the Spike still waiting to be defused. “Give it to me! I want it in my pocket, give me it!”

Shortly thereafter, Masayoshi defused the Spike as he and his team secured their 12th round win.

Masayoshi received Twitch partnership in late 2019 and joined OfflineTV in November 2021. In the past two years, he has established himself as a full-time content creator who has developed a space for himself as a League of Legends and VALORANT streamer, though he occasionally will play other games. As a streamer, Masayoshi will often stream alongside other OfflineTV members, which includes QuarterJade, his girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer.

Currently, he stands at more than 500,000 Twitch followers and 334,000 Twitter followers. After displaying his abilities on Raze yesterday, though, it is safe to say that his popularity will only continue to move upward.

