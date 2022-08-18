‘I’m having a seizure’: Dr Disrespect throws fit during Apex Legends stream

The Two-Time had a tough time yesterday during an Apex Legends play session, and by the end of his eight-hour stream, he couldn’t handle it anymore.

As someone who used to work in the game industry himself, Dr Disrespect regularly comments on and critiques the design of games. And after getting downed one too many times, his rage could be contained no more.

Exiting the Apex client, Doc repeatedly slammed his desk while spewing profanity before beginning a much-needed venting session at the end of his stream.

“This fucking game sucks,” he said. “It’s terrible. Such a distraction, everything’s a fucking distraction. That’s what it is. Sound effect, explosions, VFX, I’m having a seizure, right? There’s so much VFX on my fucking screen I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what the fiction of this game is. I have no idea what’s going on, none.”

While Doc focused his rage on the game, it was clear that he had some underlying frustration with his mouse. During his stream, Disrespect had some technical issues with his mouse seeming to randomly disconnect and reconnect, making it difficult to play at times.

By the end of his stream, Disrespect stopped his rage and was back in character, but he made sure to show all of his fans what had been annoying him. Thanking fans for watching as he ended his stream, Doc held up his mouse by its cord wiggling it in the air so that everyone could hear the device disconnecting and reconnecting as he moved it.