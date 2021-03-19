IceManIsaac joins NRG as CoD: Warzone content creator

He's the third content creator on the game to join the organization.

Esports organization NRG signed IceManIsaac as a Call of Duty: Warzone content creator, the organization revealed last night.

IceManIsaac has a YouTube channel dedicated to the game and to Modern Warfare, which counts over 400,000 subscribers. He produces content focused on pedagogy and news, with a series of "Academy" videos and a playlist dedicated to news coming to the battle royale. He also creates content on Twitch, with over 150k followers.

There's a new Top Gun on the NRG Warzone Squad ✈️



Please welcome the pilot by day, gamer by night, and the newest content creator to the #NRGFam @IceManIsaac_ pic.twitter.com/JLpNzoMCAt — NRG (@NRGgg) March 18, 2021

IceManIsaac started his YouTube in 2017 by producing videos on Overwatch. In addition to gameplay clips, he focused on educational content with a series of videos called "Overwatch and Learn." His videos gained further traction with the release of Warzone, whose popularity continues to grow over the seasons.

He won't be the only Warzone content creator for NRG, however. The organization previously signed AverageJoeWo and HusKerrs, who are both Call of Duty competitors and entertainers. All three of them create a distinct style of content covering the game.

NRG also houses a Call of Duty esports team competing in the Call of Duty League, OpTic Chicago. On the entertainment side, the org's YouTube channel boasts over one million followers and offers content on a variety of multiplayer games such as Fortnite and VALORANT, as well as comedy videos. It also has a Twitch channel with streamers on various games and counts over 150k followers.