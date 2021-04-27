How to watch the Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021: Format, Teams, and more

The Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021 will bring together the top 15 teams from across the continent and they will battle for a share of the 3 million Chinese Yen prize pool (about $462,000) from April 27 to 29.
The PEI will be played on Peacekeeper Elite, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. This will be the first international event for the game since the Global Championship (PMGC) in January 2021. All teams will be competing remotely.
Here is everything you need to know about the PEI Asia 2021.
Format
- The PEI will be played in a first-person perspective (FPP).
- Five matches will take place each day for a total of 15 matches, according to Liquipedia.
Points Distribution
In the first and second safe zones, each kill will be worth two points. The remaining safe zones, on the other hand, will grant just one point per kill.
Here is the placement distribution for the PEI 2021.
- First place: 12 points
- Second place: 10 points
- Third place: Eight points
- Fourth place: Seven points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Seventh and Eighth place: Two points
- Ninth to 11th place: One point
- 12th to 15th place: Zero points
Teams
All 15 teams have qualified through local tournaments around the world which includes the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues and the Peacekeeper Elite League.
China
- Team Weibo
- Royal Never Give Up
- Huya FA
Thailand
- Valdus Esports
- Power888 KPS
Malaysia
- Dingoz MPX
- Team Secret
Indonesia
- Geek Fam ID
- Bigetron RA
Vietnam
- HVNB
- Eagle Esport
Nepal
- DRS Gaming
Mongolia
- Z3US Esports
Japan
- Reject
South Korea
- Warriors Esports
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on Huya and Douyu from 5am CT onwards.