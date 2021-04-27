How to watch the Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021: Format, Teams, and more

Fifteen of Asia's best teams will battle for a share of the $462,000 prize pool.

The Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021 will bring together the top 15 teams from across the continent and they will battle for a share of the 3 million Chinese Yen prize pool (about $462,000) from April 27 to 29.

The PEI will be played on Peacekeeper Elite, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. This will be the first international event for the game since the Global Championship (PMGC) in January 2021. All teams will be competing remotely.

Here is everything you need to know about the PEI Asia 2021.

Format

The PEI will be played in a first-person perspective (FPP).

Five matches will take place each day for a total of 15 matches, according to Liquipedia.

Points Distribution

In the first and second safe zones, each kill will be worth two points. The remaining safe zones, on the other hand, will grant just one point per kill.

Here is the placement distribution for the PEI 2021.

First place: 12 points

Second place: 10 points

Third place: Eight points

Fourth place: Seven points

Fifth place: Six points

Seventh and Eighth place: Two points

Ninth to 11th place: One point

12th to 15th place: Zero points

Teams

All 15 teams have qualified through local tournaments around the world which includes the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues and the Peacekeeper Elite League.

China

Team Weibo

Royal Never Give Up

Huya FA

Thailand

Valdus Esports

Power888 KPS

Malaysia

Dingoz MPX

Team Secret

Indonesia

Geek Fam ID

Bigetron RA

Vietnam

HVNB

Eagle Esport

Nepal

DRS Gaming

Mongolia

Z3US Esports

Japan

Reject

South Korea

Warriors Esports

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on Huya and Douyu from 5am CT onwards.