How to win featured Camp Lehigh location in Marvel Snap

The new location coming to Marvel Snap during the Into the Quantum Realm season will make well-prepared players build the best decks for Camp Lehigh, making it easier to win multiple games and accumulate more cubes.

For 48 hours, the Featured Location event will cause Camp Lehigh to appear 40 percent more often during Marvel Snap matches.

Camp Lehigh location in Marvel Snap explained

Image via Second Dinner

Camp Lehigh is a new common location with the effect: “Add a random 3-Cost card to each player’s hand.” The effect of this new location is much like The Hub and The Daily Bugle, all of which add cards to the player’s hand the moment the location is revealed.

Unlike many previously revealed locations, Camp Lehigh has a simple effect and you won’t need specific strategies to beat this location, however, some decks will certainly have an advantage over others.

How to win at Camp Lehigh in Marvel Snap

Camp Lehigh adds a card to both players’ hands and since its cost is three, neither player will be left without something to play on turn three.

The cards that can take advantage of this effect the most are The Collector, Devil Dinosaur, and Ronan the Accuser. The Collector can gain one power for free if it’s on the board when Camp Lehigh is revealed. Devil Dinosaur and Ronan the Accuser will both have more power thanks to the extra bulk in players’ hands.

Even though any of these cards can be added to most decks, those that are already built with this strategy in mind should find more success.

The best Camp Lehigh decks in Marvel Snap

The decks for this week’s event can easily be used without Camp Lehigh appearing. Various cards from the following decks can be substituted depending on each player’s collection.

Camp Lehigh series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Without a doubt, when thinking about the cards available to players at the beginning of the game, the biggest highlight goes to Devil Dinosaur. Devil Dinosaur decks already have the premise of ending the game with a lot of cards in hand, so it makes sense to use it with Camp Lehigh appearing more frequently.

While one location can be defeated with Devil Dinosaur, the other can either be blocked by Professor X or challenged with cards like Angela and Ant-Man.

Camp Lehigh series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Series two adds new possibilities to help Devil Dinosaur. While Moon Girl and White Queen should be enough to fuel you up, destroy synergy cards make a great set for adding large amounts of points in a second location.

The combo of Bucky Barnes and Carnage alone can already add up to ten points, add the destruction again and the whole board will receive more power. Also Killmonger and Shang-Chi are great counters to popular decks.

Camp Lehigh series three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

To use the Devil Dinosaur series three cards is still a good way to beat a location, however the best option for the event is probably the deck with Thanos and Lockjaw.

While Infinity Stones are perfect for keeping the number of cards in your hand, their different effects are useful in many different situations. Better than that, just using them in the location where Lockjaw is to exchange them for powerful cards from the deck. The same can happen with the card brought by Camp Lehigh whenever it is not useful for the player.