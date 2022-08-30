The first season of Twitch Rivals’ new MultiVersus competition is set to begin soon, pitting top streamers from around the world against each other in the new hit Warner Bros. beat ’em up title.

Twitch Rivals bills the season one tournaments as “friendly competition” but the action should expectedly be plenty exciting. There will be a separate tournament for EMEA, Latin America, and North America, each featuring 16 teams of two. Each regional event will feature a group stage that feeds into a single-elimination bracket.

Battling across the Multiverse for $75K 👊



EMEA, LATAM & NA streamers go 2v2 as a cast of characters in Twitch Rivals: @multiversus Season 1 Kick-off 🥕



Watch & Co-Stream it Wednesday, Aug 31 at /twitchrivals, /twitchrivals_es & /twitchrivals_pt pic.twitter.com/xi55FFMdJE — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) August 30, 2022

All the action kicks off on Aug. 31. There are no banned characters and no removed perks or stage hazards. Plus, $25,000 is on the line in each of the three tournaments. Here’s all the information you’ll need to watch along.

Start times and schedule

The Twitch Rivals MultiVersus season one events are set to launch at 11am CT for the EMEA tournament, 3pm CT for the Latin America tournament, and 4pm CT for the North America tournament.

Right now, the full schedule hasn’t been released yet, but each event should be wrapped up by the end of Aug. 31, with competition going straight from the group stage to playoffs. The list of competing streamers/players hasn’t been released yet, either.

Where to watch the Twitch Rivals MultiVersus streams

The North American and EMEA tournaments will be streamed on the main Twitch Rivals channel. The Latin American tournament will be streamed on both the official Spanish and Portuguese Twitch Rivals channels.

During the group stage, each team will earn $200 for a win and $100 for a loss. The remainder of the $25,000 prize pool will be distributed to duos based on their placement in the playoff bracket, with the top team taking home $3,000.