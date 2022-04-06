How to watch TimTheTatMan’s $150,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament

Timmy will be dropping in alongside Warzone pros and other streaming stars.

Some of the biggest names in Call of Duty: Warzone are about to face off in a tournament run by one of the biggest stars in streaming.

TimTheTatMan is putting on a huge $150,000 Warzone kill race competition, so the eyes of the CoD world will all be tuning in for the star-studded event that will also feature huge names like DrDisrespect, Aydan, HusKerrs, ZLaner, and more.

The first-place team will take home $66,000 of the $150,000 total prize pool, meaning each player will finish their day $33,000 richer. That’s not bad a bad chunk of change at all for the middle of a week in April.

Confirmed teams of CoD superstars competing in the event include:

TimTheTatMan and DrDisrespect

Tommey and Almond

HusKerrs and Newbz

Aydan and zSmit

ZLaner and Destroy

BobbyPoff and Finessen

Slacked and Apathy

DiazBiffle and SuperEvan

Swishem and Intechs

StoneMountain64 and Spartacuslive

Wagnificent and Hisoka

Sallyisadog and Speros

and more

Here’s how to tune in for the huge tournament.

How to watch TimTheTatMan’s $150K Warzone Kill Race

Tim’s tournament will take place on April 6 and 7, with both days of action beginning at 12pm CT. The main channel for the show, unsurprisingly, will be Tim’s livestream on YouTube. Other competitors can be found competing on YouTube as well, like Tim’s partner DrDisrespect.

Anyone who’s not found on YouTube will likely be on Twitch, live inside of the Call of Duty: Warzone directory there. The duos will be dropping into the Battle Royale Quads playlist with the team they are facing off against, so the kill-chasing will be aplenty.