How to watch the WoW MDI Shadowlands season 3

The third and final season of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands Mythic Dungeon International begins this month, running through the rest of the spring.

The Mythic dungeon racing competition will include trials and a full season of weekly tournaments as teams vie for a portion of the event’s $300,000 prize pool.

While the exact teams involved won’t be known until after the time trials that start at the end of this month and run through April 5, you can be reasonably safe in assuming that you’ll see familiar faces from Echo, Perplexed, Aster.Y, and Team Liquid (formerly Complexity).

After the time trials, the top 24 teams will be split into three different groups that will compete on three different weekends. Each group’s tournament will be April 15 to 17, April 22 to 24, and April 29 to May 1, respectively.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The top two teams from each group will make up the final eight squads in the Global Finals. The last two teams to compete in the event will include one from China and another from a Last Stand Tournament. The time and date of the Global Finals have not been announced.

The Last Stand Tournament will include teams that did not qualify through their group. That tournament will take place from May 13 to 15.

All MDI action can be watched through the official WoW YouTube channel. Blizzard esports currently has an exclusive deal to livestream on the platform. So if you’re looking on Twitch for MDI action, you won’t be able to find it.