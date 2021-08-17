How to watch the Wild Rift Spark Invitational 2021

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Spark Invitational 2021 will happen from Aug. 17 to 28. It features 16 non-LPL teams competing for slots to the World Championship and Chinese League qualifier.
The Spark Invitational is Riot’s esports competition for organizations that don’t compete in the LPL. The winner of this will qualify for the Wild Rift World Championship 2021, according to the official Weibo account for the game. The top two teams will make it to the Chinese League qualifier, where they will have a shot at making it to the first league for the mobile MOBA game in China.
Here is everything you need to know about it.
Format
- The invitational has been split into the group stage and the playoffs.
- The group stage will happen from Aug. 17 to 22 where the 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each.
- They will compete in a round-robin format within their groups. Each match will be the best of three games.
- The top two teams from each group will make it to the playoffs.
- The playoffs will take place from Aug. 23 to 28. The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket with each match being the best of five games.
Teams and Groups
Group A
- Four Angry Men
- Lion Win Gaming
- Regans Gaming
- Young Blood
Group B
- J Team
- Qing Jiu Club
- Team For Champion
- The Chosen
Group C
- Da Kun Gaming
- Deep Sea Monster
- Nova Esports
- ShowTime
Group D
- Ignite
- KuaiShow Legends
- TianXuan Gaming
- TYLOO
Stream
The matches will be streamed on the League of Legends Mobile Huya channel. It will begin at 2am CT.